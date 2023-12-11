Home Local News Photo Gallery: Candlelight vigil held for McAllen’s Coast Asian Bistro and Bar... Local NewsMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Candlelight vigil held for McAllen’s Coast Asian Bistro and Bar shooting victims By Joel Martinez - December 11, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Nicole Hernandez hugs an attendees at a candle light vigil as they remember Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Pastor David Tovar gives a sermon on the tailgate of a pickup truck as attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Baldemar Rodriguez lights candle as attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees raise their hands in prayer as they mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candles are lit as attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candles are lit as attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Flowers are left at th door as attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees mourn the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees leave condolences on a card as they remember the loss of Amy, Yi Min Jiang, at a candle light vigil at Coast Bistro on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mission man arrested for purchasing child porn using Roblox gift card Salvation Army falling behind goal in Harlingen, seeks bell ringers Edinburg family struggles to make ends meet with recent passing of father Starbase general manager discusses future plans at invite-only Brownsville event Brownsville-based foundation to help provide free tablets to those eligible