McAllen police ID victim, gunman in Coast Asian Bistro murder-suicide

The victim and gunman in an apparent murder-suicide at Coast Asian Bistro and Bar in McAllen on Friday have been identified.

McAllen police ID’d the female victim killed in a shooting at the local eatery as Yi Min Jiang, 46, of McAllen. Authorities also identified Zeng Wang Huang, 58, also of McAllen, as the suspected shooter.

The current condition and identity of a second person, a male, who was also shot at Coast were not revealed.

The shooting occurred at around 12:42 p.m. Friday at the restaurant, located in the 7100 block of North 10th Street, where Jiang was found dead inside an office and the other male victim was outside the patio. Police said Friday that he is undergoing emergency care.

The gunman was located outside the eatery and was found to have shot himself with a handgun, according to police.

As previously reported by The Monitor, a female bystander and patron who spoke under anonymity said at the restaurant Friday that she knew the female victim as hard working and friendly, and that she was a mother.

Police said in a news release Friday that the female and male victims were husband and wife and were associated with the restaurant.