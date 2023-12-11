Only have a minute? Listen instead

Cheney praised

I’ve ordered the book “Oath and Honor” by this courageous remarkable woman, Liz Cheney. As much as I disagreed with her and her dad on the Iraq and Afghanistan war, the interpretation of the Second Amendment, abortion rights and various other subjects, I agree wholeheartedly with her warning about a second Donald Trump term.

This book details her very own story about her ongoing struggles that started on Jan. 6, 2021, against her own Republican Party.

She is fighting for the preservation of our representative form of government, our very democracy. She is desperately trying to wake us up from our slumber to realize the danger we are facing, that there is a ticking time bomb named Donald Trump on the horizon heading our way and that all Americans, whether they be Democrats, Republicans or Independents, should vote together to make sure he is not given a second term, to make sure that this bomb does not explode.

She is definitely a “profile in courage” and I liken her to some of our greatest patriots in our nation’s history. She is our modern-day female Paul Revere, sounding the alarm — but this time it’s not the Redcoats we should be fearing who are coming to destroy us, but the turncoats in our own midst that are coming in 2024. She is warning us that these turncoats are determined to destroy our democratic form of government.

May God save our endangered republic from within.

Jesse Dorsett

Whittier, Calif.

Actions questioned

What do you think — is it by design or just plain incompetence and stupidity? Telling the world that a “minor incursion” into Ukraine by Russia is no big deal? Was it by design to leave behind an estimated $10 billion (Originally estimated at $80 billion) of working military equipment in Afghanistan? Was it by design to free up billions to Iran and expect the funds will be used for humanitarian use only? Was it by design to allow a spy balloon to traverse our country with no urgency to destroy it?

Was forcing the Ukraine government to fire the prosecutor who investigated the corrupt energy company Hunter was working for?

What about our border situation? Is it by design to allow millions of undocumented aliens across our southern border with no idea of their health or criminal status in their country of origin? How about the billions being made by the cartels in the movement of humans and drugs crossing our border?

I thought it was all about buying new Democrat voters for the future, but there is a more logical reason coming from information being collected in the Hunter Biden investigation. It appears Benjamin Franklins are playing a logical role in Joe Biden’s handle-with-care approach to everything he has created as president! Kickbacks from the Taliban? Kickbacks from China? Kickbacks from Ukraine? Kickbacks from Iran? Kickbacks from the cartels? Kickbacks from Mexico?

It is no wonder the House doesn’t want to continue the billions to Ukraine without some fiscal strings!

Ernest Gorena

Brownsville

