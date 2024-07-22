Roma resident wins $1M from scratch-off ticket

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Someone in Roma is $1 million richer.

The Texas Lottery said a Roma resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million off of a Platinum Millions scratch-off ticket.

“The claimant elected to remain anonymous,” a news release stated.

The unidentified millionaire bought the ticket at 3 Aces Grocery at 181 S. Efren Ramirez Ave.

“This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game,” the news release stated. “Platinum Millions offers more than $115 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.66, including break-even prizes.”