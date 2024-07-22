Quinta Mazatlán’s ‘Thursday Night Live’ bringing dinosaurs to McAllen

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McAllen’s Quinta Mazatlán is prepared to take visitors back in time with this week’s Thursday Night Live.

This week’s theme is Jurassic RGV, which will offer visitors an opportunity to interact with dinosaurs.

​​“We are excited to bring this extraordinary show to our community! It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to learn about and experience the fascinating world of dinosaurs,” Victoria Villarreal, venue coordinator at Quinta Mazatlán, said in a news release.

Thursday’s event will include a live dinosaur show featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Attendees will be able to engage with the dinosaurs, which move and roar.

“There will also be photo opportunities to capture the moment with favorite dinosaurs for a memorable keepsake,” the news release read. “Additionally, the Jurassic RGV food truck will be on site serving up hamburgers and hotdogs, snow cones and ice cream, and aguas frescas. So come early and grab some snacks before taking a seat to enjoy the show.”

The event is scheduled for Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Quinta Mazatlán, located at 600 Sunset Drive. The live show will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for this event are $5 and can be purchased online.