Vanguard Academy student volunteers help remove large heads during a dress rehearsal before the start of the Candela parade at MXLAN at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, May 3, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Visitors were greeted by colorful umbrellas hanging above during MXLAN at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, May 3, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Dance team performs during MXLAN at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, May 3, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) A performer during MXLAN at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, May 3, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) MXLAN art and music festival that celebrates young Latino culture at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, May 3, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Dance team performs for a crowd during MXLAN at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, May 3, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) IDEA Edinburg Academy dance team backstage before their performance during MXLAN at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, May 3, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Tierra Vaquera members from IDEA Los Encinos perform during MXLAN at the McAllen Convention Center Friday , May 03 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Daniela Bradley,8, with dance team Tierra Vaquera from IDEA Los Encinos during MXLAN at the McAllen Convention Center Friday , May 03 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Armando Sinfuentes listens to directions for the Candela parade during MXLAN at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, May 3, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])