La Feria's Armando Morales (8) competes in the 3200 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Feria's Armando Morales (2) and Evan Torres (9) run together as they compete in the 1500 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Grulla's Fatima Montes competes in the shot put during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Grulla's Fatima Montes competes during the discus throw during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Feria’s Liana Navarro, far left, competes in the 3200 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Angel Rodriguez lands as he competes in the long jump during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Callie Keith competes in the high jump during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Dana Rojas Vasquez competes in the 1600 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande City’s Dante Barrera throws as he competes in the discus during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Dariana Luna leaps the final hurdle as she competes in the 100 meter hurdles during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial’s Diego Pina competes in the 800 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Roma’s. Diego Rodriguez crosses the finish line as competes in the 200 meter dash during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edcouch-Elsa’s Kaely Trantham competes in the shot put during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Villa’s Kaycei Salazar (4) runs a head as she competes in the 3200 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Villa’s Kaycel Salazar celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the silver in the 1600 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Kristopher Perez prepares to throw as he competes in the shot put during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA Southwest’s Marcela Trevino prepares to throw as she competes in the discus throw during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Ecklyn Vaden carries the baton in her leg of the 4X 200 meter relay during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Sophia Flores pauses after running anchor as she competed in the 4X200 meter relay during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Ava Barreda carries the baton during her leg of the 4X400 meter relay at the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Santa Maria’s Mia Picazo competes in the 800 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Zia Casas throws out a kiss after finishing the 200 meter dash during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Angel Rodriguez competes in the 400 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Jazmine Thompson throws as she competes in the shot put during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Jazmine Thompson reacts after throw as she competes in the discus during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Jazmine Thompson prepares before her throw as she competes in the discus during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Jazmine Thompson contemplates before the throw as she competes in the discus during the rUIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Jazmine Thompson competes in the discus during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Jazmine Thompson competes in the discus during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lasara’s Jose Ventura lines up at the start in the 800 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lasara’s Jose Ventura competes in the 800 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal gestures as she crosses the finish line to win gold in the 3200 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal starts the 3200 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal reacts moments after crossing the finish line to win gold in the 3200 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]). Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal receives congratulations from the stands after winning gold in the 3200 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal runs ahead as she competes in the 3200 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal competes in the 3200 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal competes in the 800 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal competes in the 800 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal (4) competes in the 800 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal smiles on the podium after receiving her gold medal in the 1600 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal reacts after crossing the finish line in first place as she competes in the 1600 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal celebrates moments after winning the gold in the 1600 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal walks off the track after winning the gold in the 1600 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal smiles as she holds three medals, two gold one bronze, she won during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. Leal also won 6A Female Athlete of the Meet. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lasara’s Xiomara Rodriguez competes in the discus during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lasara’s Xiomara Rodriguez competes in the discus during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lasara’s Xiomara Rodriguez looks down the field of throw before throwing as she competes in the discus during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lasara's Xiomara Rodriguez celebrates after discovering she won gold in the shot put during the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lasara's Xiomara Rodriguez reacts during the throw as she competes in the shot put in the UIL Track and Field State Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])