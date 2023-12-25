Only have a minute? Listen instead

Immigrant parole program backed

After reading that Texas is trying to end the federal parole program, I hope Judge Drew Tipton doesn’t rule in favor of Texas. The federal parole program allows immigrants to reside legally in the United States for two years with the right to apply for government aid. The program has reduced the humanitarian crisis along the US-Mexico border. Texas should consider the beneficial reduction in illegal border crossings because the benefit of spending more on government aid means greater control of those who request it.

Texas disapproves of this program without realizing the advantages it brings economically and in terms of identity. This federal parole allows Texas to manage money invested in government programs more accurately. According to Texas, “the program causes financial harm because it must provide services, including detention, education, social services and driver’s license programs, to immigrants on parole.” However, immigrants have entered the U.S. long before this program existed. Undocumented immigrants who have entered the country still take advantage of government benefits with or without this program. Texas should consider the benefits this program has incurred. Texas’ benefit from having the program is reducing illegal crossings at the border bridges with Mexico. In addition, attacks on customs agents have also decreased. Immigration detentions have declined, Immigrant rights groups defend the program, saying it’s a safe pathway for desperate migrants who otherwise would pay human smugglers and attack border agents. The program continues, and immigrants live legally in the United States. I hope Texas continues to allow immigrants to be part of the United States with dignity so that it reduces the crossing of illegal immigrants. Texas should consider having this program for border safety.

The state of Texas has sued to remove a program that Texas itself has points in favor of. “Texas argues in its lawsuit that it harms the state because immigrants approved under the program qualify for state services such as health care and public education. However, Texas should see the positive side of this program since, with or without it, there are thousands of ways illegal people benefit from government aid. Texas should reorganize its economic structure so that the benefit programs help everyone who needs them if the United States agrees to establish this program for migrants.

Javier Moreno

Alamo

Happiness from work

As a welder, I am very happy and hardworking. I have been working diligently in my profession, constantly seeking improvement and growth.

I started by seeking advice and tips from experienced welders, studying and researching various welding techniques, and undergoing training in metal inert gas welding. I have put in countless hours of work, often exceeding 60 hours a week, and have even been willing to work overtime, holidays and in hazardous conditions.

Although it may be challenging at times, I believe that finding fulfillment and happiness in any profession is possible. It is important to approach work with a positive attitude and a strong work ethic.

As a welder, I take pride in my work, and I am dedicated to continuous improvement.

Fernando Vicente Achaval

Hidalgo

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].