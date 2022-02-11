43 die due to COVID-19 this week in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County officials reported 43 deaths and a total of 3,388 new COVID-19 cases this week.

On Friday, officials reported 701 cases and nine COVID-reated deaths, seven of which were unvaccinated, according to a news release from the county.

Based on its data, 29 of the 43 deaths reported this week were of people who were unvaccinated.

In comparison, health officials reported 39 COVID-related deaths, 28 of which were unvaccinated, and a total of 26,365 positive cases during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.

It should be noted, however, that the number of cases reported last week is higher due to the addition of 23,000 backlogged cases the county added to its report Feb. 3.

During a news conference last week, health officials said residents should be prepared for large batches of case data in the coming weeks.

Of the 701 cases reported Friday, 106 were confirmed and 595 were probable.

Children 11 or younger led the majority of cases with 159. People younger than 19, but older than 12 trailed behind with 155 cases. Both age groups are the only groups to report triple-digit cases Friday. Adults in their 40s were the next age group with 75 cases.

Of the 3,388 people who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, 526 were confirmed, 2,859 probable and three were suspected. Hidalgo County does not include in its COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated.

Hospitalizations decreased this week with officials reporting 324 people were in county hospitals Friday. The majority were adults with the exception of 13 children. Moreover, 99 patients were in intensive care units; all adults with the exception of six children.

In contrast, county officials reported 413 people were in county hospitals at the start of the week. The majority were adults with the exception of 36 children. Patients in ICUs also decreased by Friday as officials reported 109 patients were in ICUs on Monday, all adults with the exception of eight children.

Hidalgo County also reported the Texas Division of Emergency Management has administered monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to 5,789 people at Mission Regional Medical Center.

Originally, the Regional Infusion Center opened at DHR Health in Edinburg on Aug. 27, but was moved to the new location Wednesday. The center operates seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the county’s release, the center has the capacity to administer treatment to 20 patients at a time. The monoclonal antibody therapy is free of charge to patients with active COVID-19 who meet certain medical conditions and who get a referral from a primary care physician.

For more questions on infusion criteria or referrals, the Regional Infusion Center can be reached at (956) 362-5750.

The county’s total case tally is 160,593, of which 97,714 were confirmed, 59,670 probable and 3,209 suspected.

There are currently 525 active cases reported.

The county also reported 1,097 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 156,377.

As of Friday, a total of 845,175 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 683,775 returning negative results.

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services’ 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> Confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> Probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> Suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.

ELSEWHERE IN THE VALLEY

In Cameron County, there were 25 COVID-related deaths this week, in addition to 2,953 people testing positive for the virus, according to county data.

In contrast, health officials reported 21 COVID-related deaths, five of which were fully vaccinated, and 4,127 people tested positive for the virus for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.

On Friday alone, officials reported five COVID-related deaths and 264 positive cases.

Only six of the 25 deaths reported this week were fully vaccinated, according to county data.

The COVID-19 death toll in Cameron County is now at 2,119.

Of the 264 cases reported Friday, officials said 164 were confirmed based on PCR testing, 99 probable based on antigen testing, and one self-report from at-home testing.

Of the 2,953 cases reported this week, data showed 1,545 were confirmed based on PCR testing, 1,390 probable based on antigen testing, and 18 self-reports from at-home testing.

As of Friday, 83.26% of Cameron County’s 5 years and older population is fully vaccinated, with 99.99% receiving at least one dose. Additionally, 89.87% of Cameron County’s 65 years and older are fully vaccinated, with 99.99% receiving at least one dose.