Musk says ‘I’ll be there’ to Charro Days

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that he will be attending this year’s Charro Days Fiesta in Brownsville.

The question was posed to Musk during his Starship Development presentation at his SpaceX launch site located at Boca Chica Beach.

After he asked when Charro Days would take place he said “It sounds like fun … I will be there,” to a crowd that erupted in hoots, cheers and claps to his answer.

Charro Days is Brownsville’s biggest celebration and takes place Feb. 17 through 27.

The 10-day celebration begins with an art contest on Feb. 17 at the Amigoland Convention Center. The dancing begins Saturday, Feb. 19, with the Baile Del Sol at Charro Days headquarters, located at 455 E. Elizabeth Street.

The parades begin Feb. 24, with the Brownsville Independent School District’s annual Children’s Charro Days parade, followed by the Illuminated Parade on Feb. 25 and the Grand International Parade on Feb. 26.