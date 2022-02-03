COVID-19 claims 7 more lives in Hidalgo County; 23,000 backlogged cases added

Hidalgo County reported seven COVID-19 related deaths along with the 23,000 cases that were reported to be backlogged earlier this week.

Another seven residents died due to COVID-related complications including four individuals who were not vaccinated. Their deaths raise the county’s virus death toll to 3,639.

The county also reported 23,736 new cases which included the 23,000 backlogged cases the county had already reported on Tuesday.

Those 23,000 cases were from the month of January, according to the county.

Of the total 23,736 cases, 21,760 were confirmed and 1,976 were probable cases.

There were also new cases in schools including 27 staff members and 178 schools who tested positive.

Since the beginning of the school year in August 2021, a total of 3,131 staff members and 11,357 students have tested positive.

In hospitals within the county, there were 407 patients hospitalized due to COVID including 367 adults and 40 pediatric patients.

The 407 patients also included 103 in intensive care units including 95 adults and eight pediatric patients.