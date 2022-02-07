735 new cases in Hidalgo County as death toll inches closer to 3,700

Hidalgo County reported 735 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with 11 new deaths tied to the virus.

Those fatalities included individuals from Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, San Juan and Weslaco — eight of them men and three women.

Those individuals ranged in age from their 50s to over 70. Most of them were above the age of 70, and six were not vaccinated.

Those deaths bring the total for the county to 3,659.

Of the county’s 735 new cases, 97 were reported as confirmed, 637 as probable and one as suspected, bringing the county to a total of 157,940 cases, of which 97,275 were confirmed, 57,457 were probable and 3,208 suspected.

Local hospitals continue to treat 413 patients with the virus, 377 of them adults and 36 pediatric patients.

Of those, 101 adults and eight pediatric patients are in intensive care units.

So far, TDEM has infused 5,717 individuals.

The county announced another 1,832 individuals released from isolation Monday, bringing that total to 150,389.

Hidalgo County schools continue to release COVID-19 data, adding 21 staff cases and 115 student cases for a total of 3,180 employees and 11,578 students since August 2021.