Hidalgo County officials reported a total of 26,365 people tested positive for COVID-19 this week, in addition to 39 deaths due to the virus.

It should be noted, however, that the number of cases this week is higher due to the addition of 23,000 backlogged cases the county reported Tuesday, then added to their report on Thursday.

Eddie Olivarez, chief administrative officer of the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department, said in a news conference Tuesday that residents should be prepared for other large batches of case data in the coming weeks.

According to Olivarez, the county saw an influx of testing over the holidays as people tested before traveling and after returning.

“In the weeks to come, days and weeks to come, don’t be surprised if you start seeing large numbers, because all that data’s finally catching up,” Olivarez said.

On Friday, officials reported 722 positive cases and nine COVID-related deaths, all but one of the deceased were unvaccinated, according to county data.

Based on the county’s data, 28 of the 39 COVID-related deaths reported this week were of people who were unvaccinated.

In comparison, health officials reported 30 COVID-related deaths, 22 of which were unvaccinated, and a total of 2,134 positive cases during the week of Jan. 24.

Of the 722 cases reported by the county on Friday, 171 were confirmed, 548 probable and three were suspected.

Children 11 or younger led the majority of cases with 180. People younger than 19, but older than 12 were the next age group with 129 cases.

Of the 26,365 people who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, 22,363 were confirmed, 3,998 probable and four were suspected. Hidalgo County does not include in their COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated.

Hospitalizations remained in the 400s this week as officials reported 428 people were in county hospitals Friday. The majority were adults with the exception of 42 children. Moreover, 108 patients were in intensive care units; all adults with the exception of eight children.

Hidalgo County also reported the Texas Division of Emergency Management has administered monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to 5,717 people at the Regional Infusion Center, which opened at DHR Health in Edinburg on Aug. 27.

The county’s total case tally is 157,205, of which 97,175 were confirmed, 56,823 probable and 3,207 suspected.

There are currently 5,000 active cases reported.

The county also reported 1,948 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 148,557.

As of Friday, a total of 822,465 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 664,438 returning negative results.

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services’ 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> Confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> Probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> Suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.