Hidalgo County adds 23,000 unreported COVID cases to last month’s tally

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County announced that its Health and Human Services Department was notified of 23,000 new COVID-19 cases for the month of January that weren’t previously reported due to a backlog by other reporting providers.

A release from the county said that local hospitals are also being taxed with patients who have delayed care due to non-COVID-19 afflictions and encouraged coronavirus-positive individuals who are asymptomatic or displaying mild symptoms to contact their primary care provider before seeking care at a local hospital.

The number of new positive cases will diminish in significance relative to the number of hospitalizations and deaths associated with it, a release from the county said.

“Given the extraordinary demand for COVID-19 testing immediately after the holidays, we suspected that there was a high probability of a reporting backlog. That suspicion has now been confirmed,” wrote Eddie Olivarez, chief administrative officer of the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. “Testing vendors are responsible for submitting their own data to the state. We expect these data adjustments to continue over the next several weeks and encourage all COVID-19 test sites to be proactive in reporting results so we can provide a clear picture of COVID in our area.”

On Tuesday, the county also reported 614 new cases and eight COVID-19 deaths.

The deaths include a woman from Donna over the age of 70, two Edinburg women over the age of 70, two McAllen women in their 30s, a McAllen man over the age of 70, a Pharr man in his 40s and a San Juan man over the age of 70.

According to the county, seven out of the eight people who died were unvaccinated. The eight deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,627.

The 614 new positive cases include 96 confirmed cases, 517 probable cases, and one suspected case. The new cases raised the county’s total number of positive cases to 132,228, including 75,149 confirmed cases, 53,873 probable cases, and 3,206 suspected cases.

The county also reported 138 new cases among students and 25 new cases among staff in county schools. There have been a total of 10,993 cases among students and 3,037 cases among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August 2021.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 399 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 373 adults and 26 children. There were 92 people in intensive care units with the virus, including 90 adults and two children.

There were an additional 596 people released from isolation Tuesday, raising that total to 128,053. There are 548 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 779,616 COVID-19 tests, and 646,724 of those tests had negative results.