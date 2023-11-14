The UTRGV men’s basketball program announced its first two signings to the 2024-25 recruiting class, with St. Thomas Episcopal’s Nathaniel Law and Dynamic Prep’s Jaylen Washington set to join the team next season.

Law, a senior in the Houston area, announced his commitment verbally via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, more than a month ago before officially joining the signing class Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points last season, boasting a 51% field goal percentage from inside the arc and 42% from outside the arc. He also shot 80% from the foul line.

Law also added 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per contest last season en route to the TAPPS District 4A MVP award and all-state first-team and state all-tournament team honors.

“Nathan is a long, athletic wing that can shoot and create off the dribble,” Figger said. “He is a competitor. I was fortunate to coach his uncle in college, and if Nathan competes and plays like his uncle, he will help our program take its next step.”

Washington, a three-star recruit at Dynamic Prep in Dallas, became the second player to announce his commitment to UTRGV with a post on X on Sunday before being officially announced as part of the recruiting class by the program Monday.

The 5-foot-10 point guard is the top-rated point guard and No. 19 overall prospect in the state, according to 247 Sports.

Washington averaged 16.5 points and 6.0 assists per game last season, helping lead Lake Highlands to a 34-3 overall record and the UIL Class 6A state championship.

“Jaylen is a true point guard, very talented, and considered to be the top point guard in Texas,” Figger said. “He is quick, strong and a good passer that gets the ball to people in areas to be better. We are very delighted to have Jaylen with us.”

