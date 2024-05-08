Home Local News Photo Gallery: Final journey home Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Final journey home By Delcia Lopez - May 8, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Family and loved ones receive the body of McAllen Marine, Cpl. Miguel Maya at the McAllen International Airport, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in McAllen, Texas. Maya, 23, died in what was described as an “aviation ground mishap” at Camp Pendleton in Calif., on April 23. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Family and loved ones receive the body of McAllen Marine Cpl. Miguel Maya at the McAllen International Airport on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Guadalupe Maya. mother of McAllen Marine, Cpl. Miguel Maya places her hands on the flag draped casket of her son at McAllen International Airport Wednesday May 8, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Family and loved ones receive the body of McAllen Marine, Cpl. Miguel Maya at the McAllen International Airport, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in McAllen, Texas. Maya, 23, died in what was described as an “aviation ground mishap” at Camp Pendleton in Calif., on April 23. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) The aircraft carrying the body of McAllen Marine, Cpl. Miguel Maya was greeted with a water cannon salute from two neon-colored emergency vehicles as it slowly taxied to its terminal, where family, veterans, and local law enforcement awaited the arrival Wednesday May 8, 2024 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) The body of McAllen Marine, Cpl. Miguel Maya arrives at the McAllen International Airport, Wednesday May 8, 2024, in McAllen, Texas. Maya, 23, died in what was described as an “aviation ground mishap” at Camp Pendleton in Calif., on April 23. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Rick Escobar with Post 8788 salutes the body of McAllen Marine, Cpl. Miguel Maya during the arrival at McAllen International Airport Wednesday May 8, 2024 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) The body of McAllen Marine, Cpl. Miguel Maya arrives at the McAllen International Airport, Wednesday May 8, 2024, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Family and loved ones receive the body of McAllen Marine, Cpl. Miguel Maya at McAllen International Airport Wednesday May 8, 2024 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Family and loved ones, veterans, and local law enforcement awaited the arrival of McAllen Marine, Cpl. Miguel Maya remains at McAllen International Airport Wednesday May 8, 2024 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Guadalupe Maya, greets a family friend during the arrival of McAllen Marine, Cpl. Miguel Maya at McAllen International Airport Wednesday May 8, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen Marine welcomed home by family, supporters two weeks after death Brownsville animal lovers form nonprofit to support shelter San Benito gives city manager 3-year, $150,000 contract Brownsville police find three badly decomposed bodies; no signs of foul play Donna voters approve bridge bond election