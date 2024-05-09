Lyford ready for home game, chance for third straight regional semifinals appearance

LYFORD — Lyford softball has a chance to return to the fourth round for the third straight season, standing in their way is a team they have beaten the last two years in the third round, Corpus Christi London.

Lyford faces London in a three-game series with Game 1 at 6:30 p.m. today in Lyford and then off to Corpus Christi for Game 2 at 5 p.m. Friday and Game 3 after at London.

The Bulldogs are eager for one last home game as the chances of them coming back home are slim to none as the teams they could face will be further and further away.

“I am excited for it,” senior Dakota Martinez said. “I want all of our Lyford people to come out and support.”

Martinez and the Bulldogs had to overcome a game Hebbronville in the second round with two late wins. Martinez leads Lyford in home runs with two.

Lyford’s ReAnn Rivera had the game-winning hit in the eighth inning of Game 2 and Gabriella Rodriguez walked it off in the bottom of the eighth in Game 1.

“It was a lot of pressure,” Rodriguez said. “I just tried to think about everything Garza has told me, get my barrel into play and hit it right up the gut to get the RBI and the win.”

Rodriguez and Rivera have been the pitchers this season for head coach Albert Garza. Both will likely feature in the series and even in each game.

“I feel good, I have a lot of team support that really helps me get through the games,” Rodriguez said.

Offensively, the Bulldogs are patient hitters and when they get on base they are dangerous runners that can score easily from second base with base hits.

Sophomore shortstop Danae Garcia went 2-for-3 with five walks and three runs scored against Hebbronville as the No. 2 hitter in the lineup.

“If we strike first we can take over the game,” Garcia said before hitting an innocent bystander with a foul ball at practice on Wednesday.

Garcia said it is important to be aggressive on the bases especially as the teams they face become stronger. Every run counts.

Lyford beat London 3-0 last season and 10-0 two seasons ago in the third round.