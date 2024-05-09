Harlingen South’s Perez signs with OLLU before third-round series

HARLINGEN — Harlingen South’s Yazenia Perez is eighth in the nation on MaxPreps for home runs and will hope to continue that trend at the next level.

The Harlingen South shortstop signed with Our Lady of the Lake University on the eve of the Hawks third round series with Corpus Christi Carroll,

“It feels great, it is amazing going to a program like that,” Perez said. She plans on studying kinesiology while in San Antonio.

Perez is grateful for the chance to play with the No.1 ranked NAIA softball team in the country. The team has multiple former Valley standouts on the roster.

“It is a great program, everybody over there is super friendly and super nice,” Perez said. “It feels like home when you are out there with them.”

Perez has 20 home runs, only three behind first place in the nation for tracked stats on MaxPreps, and is fourth in the state of Texas – only one shy of the top spot.

The shortstop does it from the lead-off role and has 20 home runs on only 42 hits with a batting average of an even .500 headed into the Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals.

“Seeing her hit from the one spot and still being able to hit the ball over the fence while having the run support that she has through the lineup is incredible,”South head softball coach Joey Rios said.

Perez said all the home runs were unexpected, but now that she has – she is realizing what she is capable of at the plate.

“It is great knowing that she is going to the next level, academically and having the chance to go follow her dreams at the next level,” Rios said.

Tigers come to town

Harlingen South faces off with Corpus Christi Carroll in a three-game series with the first game set for 6:30 p.m. today at Harlingen South.

The Tigers defeated PSJA North in the second round to set up the meeting with one of the Valley’s best teams.

Perez is a key player defensively and of course offensively on a South team that has plenty of dangerous hitters, great pitching and defense.

“I think it is going to be a good one, fun and challenging,” Perez said.

Rios said the Hawks are motivated for the game today and are ready for the challenge as well and the heat.

Temperatures are expected over 100 degrees.