Fire involving 12 trucks at Port of Brownsville extinguished

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Port of Brownsville said a “fire incident” happened Tuesday morning involving several tanker trucks staged at a truck parking area.

“At least 12 trucks were reported damaged during the incident,” a news release stated.

The fire was first reported at 2:45 a.m. and was contained within two hours, according to the news release.

“The Brownsville Fire Department worked with fire departments from Port Isabel and Los Fresnos to contain and confine the fire to a small footprint of the truck staging area,” the release stated.

Police with the Port of Brownsville established roadblocks to secure the site inside the port and sheriff’s deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are helping with traffic control of roads outside the port gates.

“All efforts were made to ensure the safety and security of people and property,” the release stated.