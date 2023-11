RGV HS Girls Basketball Schedule and Scores – 11/13/23 – 11/18/23

Valley HS Girls Schedule

Monday, Nov. 13

Non-District

Edinburg Vela 39, La Joya Palmview 37

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Non-District

IDEA Riverview at Brownsville Porter, 5:30 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Rio Hondo, 6 p.m.

IDEA Academy at Vanguard, 6 p.m.

Sharyland High at Mission High, 6 p.m.

Progreso at Zapata, 6 p.m.

Robstown at Lyford, 6:15 p.m.

Santa Rosa at Raymondville, 6:30 p.m.

San Benito at Harvest Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at La Feria, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Rivera at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Donna High at PSJA Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Hidalgo at Donna North, 7:30 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at Edinburg High, 7:30 p.m.

Edinburg North at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

Los Fresnos at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.

PSJA High at PSJA North, 7:30 p.m.

McAllen Memorial at La Joya High, 7:30 p.m.

Roma at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Hanna at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Tournaments

San Perlita Tournament – 11/16 – 11/18

McAllen Tournament – 11/16 – 11/18

Titan Turkey Classic at IDEA Donna – 11/17-11/18

Coaches, please email schedules, scores and stats to [email protected]