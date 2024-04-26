Down to the wire: District titles, playoff spots up for grabs Friday

Three district championships and several playoff spots remain up for grabs for Rio Grande Valley teams entering tonight’s Texas high school baseball regular season finale.

DISTRICT 31-6A

PSJA High (27-5, 9-0) has won its third straight district championship and can complete an undefeated run through 31-6A with a win tonight against Edinburg High.

La Joya High (16-13-1, 7-2) and Mission High (11-16, 4-5) are locked into seeds No. 2 and No. 3, leaving two teams fighting for one playoff spot.

The Bobcats (9-20-1, 3-6) have a one-game lead on both Edinburg Economedes (12-18, 2-7) and Edinburg North (6-22-1, 2-7), who face off tonight. While the Cougars are eliminated from playoff contention due to two head-to-head losses against Edinburg High, the Jaguars can sneak in with a win tonight paired with a Bobcats loss against PSJA. Economedes swept Edinburg High in their two district meetings.

DISTRICT 32-6A

Los Fresnos (24-6-1, 8-1) already owns a share of the 32-6A title and can win it outright for a third straight season with a victory tonight against Harlingen.

Weslaco High (20-8-1, 7-2) is one game back of the Falcons after the two split their district series earlier this year. The Panthers are up against San Benito (14-11, 5-4) tonight, who will finish as the No. 3 seed from 32-6A.

Harlingen High (13-16, 4-5) has a one-game lead over Brownsville Rivera (17-13-1, 3-6) for the No. 4 seed. A Cardinals loss against Los Fresnos and a Raiders win against Brownsville Hanna would force the two into a play-in game to decide the 32-6A’s fourth and final playoff team. Harlingen and Rivera split their district series 1-1.

DISTRICT 30-5A

La Joya Palmview (25-3-1, 12-1) secured a three-peat as 30-5A champs and closes district play against Laredo Cigarroa tonight.

Mission Veterans (17-8-2) and Rio Grande City (15-13) split their season series as both are headed to the playoffs as the district’s No. 2 and No. 3 seeds.

Roma (12-20, 6-7) needs a win over Rio Grande City tonight combined with a Laredo Martin (15-11, 7-6) loss against Mission Veterans to force a play-in game for the fourth seed.

DISTRICT 31-5A

Sharyland Pioneer (23-4, 16-1) dominated its way to win the 31-5A title in one of Texas’ toughest districts.

While the top seed belongs to the Diamondbacks, six teams remain in contention for three playoff spots with one regular season game to go and potential tiebreaker games or tournaments on the horizon.

McAllen High (18-11, 11-6) is in the best position of the playoff hopefuls as the Bulldogs sit alone in second but are yet to secure a playoff spot. A victory Friday against Valley View would change that.

Three teams are tied for third place in McAllen Memorial (16-11, 10-7), McAllen Rowe (17-10-1, 10-7) and Sharyland High (16-10-2, 10-7).

Two teams — Edinburg Vela (12-14, 9-8) and Valley View (13-13-2, 9-8) — are behind the pack but still have a chance at the postseason. The SaberCats and Tigers need Friday victories and at least two of the three seven-loss teams to lose to have a chance at a tiebreaker/play-in scenario.

All five 31-5A games Friday night have playoff implications. The matchups are the following — Edinburg Vela at PSJA Memorial, McAllen High at Valley View, PSJA North at McAllen Rowe, PSJA Southwest at McAllen Memorial at Sharyland Pioneer at Sharyland High — all with 7 p.m. start times.

DISTRICT 32-5A

All four playoff spots are spoken for entering tonight’s regular season finale but three teams — Brownsville Veterans, Brownsville Porter and Harlingen South — are still fighting for a district championship.

The Chargers (20-4-2, 15-2) have clinched a share of the 32-5A title but have dropped back-to-back games against Porter and South to leave the district title chase alive.

Brownsville Veterans will attempt to win it outright with a win against Harlingen South at 7 p.m. tonight at Harlingen South.

The Hawks (19-7-1, 14-3) are one game out of first but picked up a crucial 3-0 win over the Chargers on Tuesday to stay in the hunt.

The Porter Cowboys (18-5-1, 14-3) are also one game back of the Chargers and tied with the Hawks in second. The Cowboys split their season series against both South and Brownsville Veterans and wrap up district play against Donna North tonight.

Brownsville Lopez (16-8, 12-5) locked up the No. 4 seed with a big 5-3 win over Weslaco East on Tuesday.

DISTRICT 32-4A

The Hidalgo Pirates (16-8, 11-1) handed Zapata (19-5, 11-1) its first loss in district 4-3 on Tuesday to split the 32-4A title with the Hawks.

Grulla defeated Raymondville 4-2 on Wednesday in a win-and-in game to finish fourth in 32-4A, with La Feria also in the postseason as a No. 3 seed.

DISTRICT 31-3A

Edinburg IDEA College Prep captured a district title with an unbeaten record in 31-3A action. The top-seeded Eagles will open the postseason against District 32-3A No. 4-seed Progreso.

DISTRICT 32-3A

A district champion will be decided tonight as Lyford and Rio Hondo square off for the third time this season at 7:30 p.m. in Rio Hondo.

The Bobcats (21-4, 7-1) and Bulldogs (17-7, 7-1) are tied for first in 32-3A after splitting the first two games of their three-game district series.

Defending 32-3A champ Lyford won Game 1 15-3 on April 12 in Rio Hondo. Rio Hondo bounced back in Game 2 10-7 on Tuesday in Lyford to even the series and give themselves a chance at a district title.