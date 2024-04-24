RGV High School Baseball Standings – 4/24/24

Here are Rio Grande Valley High School Baseball Standings as of April 24 with one regular season game remaining for most teams.

Note – Z = Clinched Outright District Title; Y = Clinched Share of District Title; X = Clinched Playoff Berth.

District 31-6A

Team District Record Overall Record z-PSJA High 9-0 26-5 x-La Joya High 7-2 16-13-1 x-Mission High 4-5 11-16 Edinburg High 3-6 9-20-1 Edinburg North 2-7 6-22-1 Edinburg Economedes 2-7 12-18

District 32-6A

Team District Record Overall Record y-Los Fresnos 8-1 24-6-1 x-Weslaco High 7-2 20-8-1 x-San Benito 5-4 14-11 Harlingen High 4-5 13-16 Brownsville Rivera 3-6 9-14-1 Brownsville Hanna 0-9 5-21

District 30-5A

Team District Record Overall Record z-La Joya Palmview 11-1 24-3-1 x-Mission Veterans 9-4 17-8-2 x-Rio Grande City 9-4 15-13 Laredo Martin 7-6 15-10 Roma 6-7 11-20 Laredo Nixon 5-8 8-14-2 Laredo Cigarroa 3-9 7-16 La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1-12 4-23

District 31-5A

Team District Record Overall Record z-Sharyland Pioneer 16-1 23-4 McAllen High 11-6 18-11 McAllen Memorial 10-7 16-11 McAllen Rowe 10-7 17-10-1 Sharyland High 10-7 16-10-2 Edinburg Vela 9-8 12-14 Valley View 9-8 13-13-2 PSJA North 8-9 14-13-1 PSJA Southwest 2-15 6-20 PSJA Memorial 0-17 5-21

District 32-5A

Team District Record Overall Record y-Brownsville Veterans 15-2 20-4-2 x-Brownsville Porter 14-3 18-5-1 x-Harlingen South 14-3 19-7-1 x-Brownsville Lopez 12-5 17-8 Weslaco East 10-7 16-10 Edcouch-Elsa 8-9 10-17 Donna North 5-12 6-17 Donna High 4-13 8-17 Mercedes 2-14 5-18 Brownsville Pace 0-16 0-24

District 32-4A

Team District Record Overall Record y-Hidalgo 11-1 15-8-2 y-Zapata 11-1 19-5 x-La Feria 7-5 12-8-1 Raymondville 5-6 7-15 Grulla 5-6 9-12 Port Isabel 2-10 4-16 Brownsville Harmony 0-12 –

District 31-3A

Team District Record Overall Record z-Edinburg IDEA 9-0 12-10 x-Edinburg IDEA Quest 6-3 9-9 x-Monte Alto 2-7 3-16 x-Donna IDEA 1-8 1-11

District 32-3A

Team District Record Overall Record x-Lyford 7-1 17-7 x-Rio Hondo 7-1 21-4 x-Santa Rosa 3-6 8-12 x-Progreso 0-9 3-18-1

