RGV High School Baseball Standings – 4/24/24

By
Bryan Ramos
-
Brownsville Veterans (top left), PSJA High (top right), La Joya Palmview (bottom left) and Sharyland Pioneer at RGV Baseball Media Days. Photos by Andrew Cordero - Special to RGVSports.com.

Here are Rio Grande Valley High School Baseball Standings as of April 24 with one regular season game remaining for most teams.

Note – Z = Clinched Outright District Title; Y = Clinched Share of District Title; X = Clinched Playoff Berth.

District 31-6A

Team District Record Overall Record
z-PSJA High 9-0 26-5
x-La Joya High 7-2 16-13-1
x-Mission High 4-5 11-16
Edinburg High 3-6 9-20-1
Edinburg North 2-7 6-22-1
Edinburg Economedes 2-7 12-18

 

District 32-6A

Team District Record Overall Record
y-Los Fresnos 8-1 24-6-1
x-Weslaco High 7-2 20-8-1
x-San Benito 5-4 14-11
Harlingen High 4-5 13-16
Brownsville Rivera 3-6 9-14-1
Brownsville Hanna 0-9 5-21

 

District 30-5A

Team District Record Overall Record
z-La Joya Palmview 11-1 24-3-1
x-Mission Veterans 9-4 17-8-2
x-Rio Grande City 9-4 15-13
Laredo Martin 7-6 15-10
Roma 6-7 11-20
Laredo Nixon 5-8 8-14-2
Laredo Cigarroa 3-9 7-16
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1-12 4-23

 

District 31-5A

Team District Record Overall Record
z-Sharyland Pioneer 16-1 23-4
McAllen High 11-6 18-11
McAllen Memorial 10-7 16-11
McAllen Rowe 10-7 17-10-1
Sharyland High 10-7 16-10-2
Edinburg Vela 9-8 12-14
Valley View 9-8 13-13-2
PSJA North 8-9 14-13-1
PSJA Southwest 2-15 6-20
PSJA Memorial 0-17 5-21

 

District 32-5A

Team District Record Overall Record
y-Brownsville Veterans 15-2 20-4-2
x-Brownsville Porter 14-3 18-5-1
x-Harlingen South 14-3 19-7-1
x-Brownsville Lopez 12-5 17-8
Weslaco East 10-7 16-10
Edcouch-Elsa 8-9 10-17
Donna North 5-12 6-17
Donna High 4-13 8-17
Mercedes 2-14 5-18
Brownsville Pace 0-16 0-24

 

District 32-4A

Team District Record Overall Record
y-Hidalgo 11-1 15-8-2
y-Zapata 11-1 19-5
x-La Feria 7-5 12-8-1
Raymondville 5-6 7-15
Grulla 5-6 9-12
Port Isabel 2-10 4-16
Brownsville Harmony 0-12

 

District 31-3A

Team District Record Overall Record
z-Edinburg IDEA 9-0 12-10
x-Edinburg IDEA Quest 6-3 9-9
x-Monte Alto 2-7 3-16
x-Donna IDEA 1-8 1-11

 

District 32-3A

Team District Record Overall Record
x-Lyford 7-1 17-7
x-Rio Hondo 7-1 21-4
x-Santa Rosa 3-6 8-12
x-Progreso 0-9 3-18-1

 

Note – Z = Clinched Outright District Title; Y = Clinched Share of District Title; X = Clinched Playoff Berth.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR