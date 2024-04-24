RGV High School Baseball Standings – 4/24/24

Here are Rio Grande Valley High School Baseball Standings as of April 24 with one regular season game remaining for most teams.
Note – Z = Clinched Outright District Title; Y = Clinched Share of District Title; X = Clinched Playoff Berth.
District 31-6A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|z-PSJA High
|9-0
|26-5
|x-La Joya High
|7-2
|16-13-1
|x-Mission High
|4-5
|11-16
|Edinburg High
|3-6
|9-20-1
|Edinburg North
|2-7
|6-22-1
|Edinburg Economedes
|2-7
|12-18
District 32-6A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|y-Los Fresnos
|8-1
|24-6-1
|x-Weslaco High
|7-2
|20-8-1
|x-San Benito
|5-4
|14-11
|Harlingen High
|4-5
|13-16
|Brownsville Rivera
|3-6
|9-14-1
|Brownsville Hanna
|0-9
|5-21
District 30-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|z-La Joya Palmview
|11-1
|24-3-1
|x-Mission Veterans
|9-4
|17-8-2
|x-Rio Grande City
|9-4
|15-13
|Laredo Martin
|7-6
|15-10
|Roma
|6-7
|11-20
|Laredo Nixon
|5-8
|8-14-2
|Laredo Cigarroa
|3-9
|7-16
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|1-12
|4-23
District 31-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|z-Sharyland Pioneer
|16-1
|23-4
|McAllen High
|11-6
|18-11
|McAllen Memorial
|10-7
|16-11
|McAllen Rowe
|10-7
|17-10-1
|Sharyland High
|10-7
|16-10-2
|Edinburg Vela
|9-8
|12-14
|Valley View
|9-8
|13-13-2
|PSJA North
|8-9
|14-13-1
|PSJA Southwest
|2-15
|6-20
|PSJA Memorial
|0-17
|5-21
District 32-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|y-Brownsville Veterans
|15-2
|20-4-2
|x-Brownsville Porter
|14-3
|18-5-1
|x-Harlingen South
|14-3
|19-7-1
|x-Brownsville Lopez
|12-5
|17-8
|Weslaco East
|10-7
|16-10
|Edcouch-Elsa
|8-9
|10-17
|Donna North
|5-12
|6-17
|Donna High
|4-13
|8-17
|Mercedes
|2-14
|5-18
|Brownsville Pace
|0-16
|0-24
District 32-4A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|y-Hidalgo
|11-1
|15-8-2
|y-Zapata
|11-1
|19-5
|x-La Feria
|7-5
|12-8-1
|Raymondville
|5-6
|7-15
|Grulla
|5-6
|9-12
|Port Isabel
|2-10
|4-16
|Brownsville Harmony
|0-12
|–
District 31-3A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|z-Edinburg IDEA
|9-0
|12-10
|x-Edinburg IDEA Quest
|6-3
|9-9
|x-Monte Alto
|2-7
|3-16
|x-Donna IDEA
|1-8
|1-11
District 32-3A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|x-Lyford
|7-1
|17-7
|x-Rio Hondo
|7-1
|21-4
|x-Santa Rosa
|3-6
|8-12
|x-Progreso
|0-9
|3-18-1
