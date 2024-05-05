UTRGV baseball defeats Abilene Christian to win WAC series

The UTRGV baseball team defeated Abilene Christian 9-6 on Sunday at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene to win their Western Athletic Conference series 2-1.

Senior PSJA North alumnus Damian Rodriguez led the Vaqueros (23-20, 12-12 WAC) by going 2-for-4 with a home run, a career-high three RBI and a career-high tying two runs scored. Junior Hank Warren went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI, and a run scored. Senior Kade York finished 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Freshman Easton Moomau went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and an RBI.

The Wildcats (28-20, 15-9 WAC) scored first, going up 1-0 on an RBI-groundout by Gino D’Alessio.

The Vaqueros responded with a five-run third. Rodriguez opened the inning by getting plunked by Brett Lanman (6-2). After a York single and a sacrifice bunt, junior Sharyland High alumnus Martin Vazquez hit a 2-run single. Senior Steven Lancia followed with a walk and then graduate student CJ Valdez hit an RBI-double. A wild pitch scored Lancia and Warren capped the inning with an RBI-double, making the score 5-1.

The Wildcats got two runs back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI-double by Benjamin Greer and an RBI-fielder’s choice by Reese Borho to make the score 5-3.

The Vaqueros loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, setting up a Rodriguez 2-run single to make the score 7-3.

The Wildcats got one back in the fifth when a wild pitch scored Greer.

In the sixth, the Wildcats loaded the bases with one out. Garrett Williams was plunked to force-in a run and then Borho came up with a sacrifice fly to make the score 7-6.

The Vaqueros pushed back in the eighth, as Rodriguez led off with a home run, York drew a 4-pitch walk, and then Moomau hit an RBI-double to make the score 9-6.

Senior Edinburg Vela alumnus Nico Rodriguez (4-0) earned the win by pitching a career-high 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.

UTRGV plays the first of three games at California Baptist beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. Fans can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.