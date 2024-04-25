Bears battle past Greyhounds for bi-district win

SAN JUAN — PSJA High battled past San Benito 9-4 in a Region IV-6A bi-district one-game playoff Thursday at PSJA High School to punch its ticket to the area round.

The first-round playoff win by PSJA High (25-5, 8-2) is the program’s first in five seasons. San Benito’s season ends at 10-14-2 overall.

“We knew it was going to be tough with one game coming in, but we came out victorious,” PSJA head coach Eric Madera said. “We talked about it all week, bats had to be there. We got on them early and we hit the ball well. Wind helped us out a little bit, but the girls did well.”

The Bears set the tone early with three runs in the first and another three in the second.

Aubrey Garza started the fire in the first with a triple to center to score Arie Hernandez. After an Alyssa Flores walk, Kaylie Lopez doubled to bring Garza and Flores home for a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Hernandez walked and scored on an Arianna Lugo double. Garza immediately followed with another RBI double, and singles from Lopez and an RBI single by Adlemi Rodriguez pushed PSJA’s advantage to 6-1 through two.

Lopez led PSJA at the plate with 4-for-4 hitting and three RBIs. Lugo finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, one home run and two runs scored.

Hernandez pitched for PSJA and limited the Greyhounds to four runs off nine hits and three walks while striking out 10 in a complete game effort.

San Benito sliced into the lead in the top of the sixth with back-to-back RBIs from Avani Garza and Eliza Gallegos, but Lugo answered back in a big way for the Bears with her solo home run to make it 9-4.

San Benito’s Evelynn Hinojosa, Avani Garza and Eliza Gallegos all had two hits apiece.

Next for PSJA is an area round matchup against the winner of Eagle Pass (19-7) and San Antonio O’Connor (18-10), who finish their three-game series Friday.

“We got to continue hitting the ball like we’ve been doing all year long. Our freshmen have been doing well and our juniors have been here for three years, so they know what it’s like,” Madera said. “We’ve gotten here the last few years and lost in the first round, but this is something we’ve been trying to do in getting past that first round. I know we’re going to play Eagle Pass or O’Connor next, so it’s going to be good for us.”