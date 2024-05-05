AUSTIN — San Juanita Leal’s status as the Valley’s greatest distance runner of all time could hardly be called a debate heading into this year’s state meet.

The Edinburg North senior already owned the RGV record in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run heading into Saturday’s events.

Leal also came in as a two-time state champion, winning gold in the same events during last year’s state meet.

If there was any doubt of Leal’s “GOAT” status there shouldn’t be after her performance during Day 3 of the UIL state track and field championships, with Leal defending both her state titles while adding a bronze in the 800-meter run Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

The three medals earned Leal the Class 6A female athlete of the meet award, which is given to the athlete who scored the most points during the meet. She finished with 26 points during the meet.

“It feels so surreal,” Leal said. “My freshman self would have been so shocked at this. From not even qualifying for state back then, to medaling in three events and defending my state titles as a senior. I’m so grateful and really happy to be able to run again here.”

Leal’s three-medal day began during the morning round of events, competing in the Class 6A girls 3,200-meter run.

The reigning state champ cruised to her second straight title in the event, finishing over 15 seconds ahead of the next closest competitor.

Leal clocked in at a personal best time of 10 minutes, 2.1 seconds during the race, with Denton Braswell’s Macy Wingard the next closest finisher with a time of 10:17.71.

“It felt really good to come back and defend my title,” Leal said. “I was really nervous for this race, but then I just thought back to last year and let the race play out. I just trusted my instincts and in the end I had it. I’m just really glad.”

Leal’s victory in the 3,200-meter run was just the beginning of a dominant showing by the Texas A&M signee.

Hours after earning her first podium finish, Leal made her second appearance on the stand, capturing the bronze in the Class 6A girls 800-meter run.

The Cougars senior had to battle to earn the bronze in the event, fighting past a pair of runners during the final 100-meters to move from fifth to third.

“I felt really nervous before all my races, but my uncle really calmed me down and made sure I came in ready. I owe a lot of this to him,” Leal said. “I just had to take it one rest at a time. I’m so happy for this result.”

Leal put the exclamation point on her decorated high school career not long after, cruising past the competition in the Class 6A girls 1,600-meter run for her second straight title in the event and second gold of the meet.

The Edinburg North distance runner clocked in at 4:42.30 seconds during the win, over eight seconds faster than the next competitor.

Leal finishes her Edinburg North career as a three-time state qualifier and four-time state gold medalist. She also leaves as the Valley record holder in multiple cross country and track events.

“I feel like I wasn’t really getting recognized all year,” Leal said. “To come out here and show who I am and what I can do is really special. I’m so happy to be able to represent myself and the Valley at the state meet and hopefully in some national meets in the future as well.”

