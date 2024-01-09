McALLEN — The McAllen High Bulldogs dominated the McAllen Rowe Warriors from end to end for a 70-36 rivalry win in District 31-5A action Tuesday at McAllen High School.

The Bulldogs improve to 16-8 overall and 6-2 in district competition. The Warriors drop to 17-9 overall and 5-3 in 31-5A play.

McHi sophomore forward D’Aundre Canada led the Bulldogs with a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double. Canada made the most of his opportunities inside, finishing through contact time after time. He scored 13 of his 21 during the second half and was clutch from the free-throw stripe.

Jackson Ramirez had 13 points and Mario Villegas finished with 11 for McHi. Dylan Benavidez added nine points, and Judah Rios chipped in with eight points and seven boards for the Bulldogs.

Rowe guard Jose Montemayor led the Warriors with a team-high 13 points, and Matt Campbell had eight. Carlos Menchaca and Sebastian Olvera both finished with four.

McHi’s interior and perimeter defense made it tough all night for Rowe offensively. When the Warriors did get open looks, their shots just didn’t drop as the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 46-22 during the second half.

Next for McHi is a road test versus PSJA North at 7:30 p.m. Friday at PSJA North High School in Pharr. Rowe will look to bounce back against Sharyland PIoneer at 7:30 p.m. Friday at McAllen Rowe High School.