Brownsville Lopez’s Diego Guerra made some noise as a freshman with the Lobos a season ago, netting 12 goals in 18 district games.

The breakout freshman campaign was just a sign of things to come.

Guerra more than built off a solid freshman season, evolving into one of the RGV’s top players as a sophomore.

The Lobos’ striker netted a program-record 48 goals this year, leading the Lobos to their first district title since 2018 and their first regional final appearance since 2017.

Guerra is The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star 2024 Boys Soccer All-Area Player of the Year.

“Last year as a freshman, it was hard to adjust because of the speed of the play,” Guerra said. “I considered myself more of a role player because we had so many seniors on the team. This year, I was just trying to do my job and help the team as much as I could. It means a lot to win this award. It feels amazing. I want to come back these next two years and compete for that title again. I don’t see why I can’t do it again.”

Guerra looked well-adjusted to the varsity game this season, netting a hat trick during a 5-0 win over Valley View at the BISD Showcase early in the year.

The three-goal performance sent a message to the opposing defenses, establishing him as another weapon for the Lobos alongside Ramon “Chacho” Zuniga, last year’s Herald/Star MVP.

“Chacho is incredible, and I believe I’m on par with him,” Guerra said. “I think together we can take this team as far as we want. It took me a little time to adjust as the goal scorer of the team and the one the team looks for, but soon, I wasn’t even trying to score goals anymore, it just came naturally. A big part were my teammates. They were the ones who helped make that happen.”

Guerra continued to show his growth once district play started, scoring at least once during 14 of Lopez’s 18 district games, including seven games with two or more goals.

Among those games was a four-goal performance during a 5-0 win over Donna North to close out the regular season, securing the Lobos a share of the district title for the first time since 2018.

With the No. 1 seed in tow, the Lobos marched into the Region IV-5A final for the first time since 2017, with Guerra netting five goals during that span to bring his season total to 48.

The Lobos’ season ultimately ended in the fifth round, falling 2-1 to eventual Class 5A state runner-up Leander Glenn. Guerra nearly netted the tying goal during the final seconds of the game, with the ball sailing just left of the goal.

Guerra’s sophomore campaign was a year of firsts, winning his first district title, making his first regional final appearance and capturing his first player of the year award, along with also setting a program record in single-season goals.

Next year, the Lobos’ forward is hoping to add another first to his resumè — a state title.

“It means a lot to win that district title since we hadn’t won one in a long time, but I want this program to get back on the top,” Guerra said. “We want another district title, but we want to go further and win state. The message for next year is we can’t settle for regionals anymore. It’s state or nothing. It doesn’t matter. This program is built for a state title. That is what we’re aiming for.”

