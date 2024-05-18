Meet the Herald/Star 2024 All-Area Boys Soccer teams and superlative winners. The Monitor’s coverage area ranges from La Feria to Brownsville. The awards and teams were put together with input from our RGVSports.com sports staff, coaches and other officials.

The Herald/Star 2023-24 All-Area Superlatives

The Herald/Star 2023-24 All-Area First Team

Goalkeeper: Bryan Cobos, Brownsville Veterans

Defenders: Roman Vera, Brownsville Rivera; Gabriel Velez, Harlingen High; Ricardo Leal, Brownsville Porter

Midfielders: Pedro Villanueva, Brownsville Rivera; Alexis Morales, San Benito; Rafael Ramos, Brownsville Hanna; Manuel Medina, Brownsville Rivera

Forwards: Martin Gonzalez, Brownsville Porter; Jovanny Chavez, Brownsville Pace; Aaron Aguirre, IDEA Brownsville Frontier

Utility: Emilio Longoria, Brownsville Veterans

The Herald/Star 2023-24 All-Area Second Team

Goalkeeper: Adolfo Segura, Brownsville Porter

Defenders: Alan Oviedo, Los Fresnos; Carlos Coy, San Benito; Jose Luis Resendiz, Brownsville Lopez

Midfielders: Gustavo Mata, Brownsville Jubilee; Ethan Nolasco, Los Fresnos; Jerry Martinez, Harlingen High; Gael Zuniga, Harlingen High

Forwards: Tony Garcia, Port Isabel; Claudio Torre, Brownsville St. Joseph; Gio Barrientos, Los Fresnos

Utility: Jose Caballero, Brownsville Rivera

