Meet the Herald/Star 2024 All-Area Boys Soccer teams and superlative winners. The Monitor’s coverage area ranges from La Feria to Brownsville. The awards and teams were put together with input from our RGVSports.com sports staff, coaches and other officials.
The Herald/Star 2023-24 All-Area Superlatives
Player of the Year: Diego Guerra, Brownsville Lopez
Small School Player of the Year: Diego Saldaña, Brownsville St. Joseph
Offensive Player of the Year: Rogelio Galvan, Brownsville Jubilee
Defensive Player of the Year: Adrian Longoria, Brownsville Rivera
Utility Player of the Year: Ramon “Chacho” Zuniga, Brownsville Lopez
Goalkeeper of the Year: Juan Zapata, Harlingen High
Newcomer of the Year: Francisco Barrientos, San Benito
Coach of the Year: Edgar Tovar, Brownsville St. Joseph
The Herald/Star 2023-24 All-Area First Team
Goalkeeper: Bryan Cobos, Brownsville Veterans
Defenders: Roman Vera, Brownsville Rivera; Gabriel Velez, Harlingen High; Ricardo Leal, Brownsville Porter
Midfielders: Pedro Villanueva, Brownsville Rivera; Alexis Morales, San Benito; Rafael Ramos, Brownsville Hanna; Manuel Medina, Brownsville Rivera
Forwards: Martin Gonzalez, Brownsville Porter; Jovanny Chavez, Brownsville Pace; Aaron Aguirre, IDEA Brownsville Frontier
Utility: Emilio Longoria, Brownsville Veterans
The Herald/Star 2023-24 All-Area Second Team
Goalkeeper: Adolfo Segura, Brownsville Porter
Defenders: Alan Oviedo, Los Fresnos; Carlos Coy, San Benito; Jose Luis Resendiz, Brownsville Lopez
Midfielders: Gustavo Mata, Brownsville Jubilee; Ethan Nolasco, Los Fresnos; Jerry Martinez, Harlingen High; Gael Zuniga, Harlingen High
Forwards: Tony Garcia, Port Isabel; Claudio Torre, Brownsville St. Joseph; Gio Barrientos, Los Fresnos
Utility: Jose Caballero, Brownsville Rivera