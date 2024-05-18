Meet the Herald/Star 2024 All-Area Boys Soccer teams and superlative winners. The Monitor’s coverage area ranges from La Feria to Brownsville. The awards and teams were put together with input from our RGVSports.com sports staff, coaches and other officials.

The Herald/Star 2023-24 All-Area Superlatives

Brownsville Lopez sophomore Diego Guerra. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)

Player of the Year: Diego Guerra, Brownsville Lopez

 

Brownsville St. Joseph senior Diego Saldana. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)

Small School Player of the Year: Diego Saldaña, Brownsville St. Joseph

 

Brownsville Jubilee senior Rogelio Galvan. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)

Offensive Player of the Year: Rogelio Galvan, Brownsville Jubilee

 

Brownsville Rivera junior Adrian Longoria. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)

Defensive Player of the Year: Adrian Longoria, Brownsville Rivera

 

Brownsville Lopez junior Ramon “Chacho” Zuniga. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)

Utility Player of the Year: Ramon “Chacho” Zuniga, Brownsville Lopez

 

Harlingen High senior Juan Zapata. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Juan Zapata, Harlingen High

 

San Benito freshman Francisco Barrientos. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)

Newcomer of the Year: Francisco Barrientos, San Benito

 

Brownsville St. Joseph head coach Edgar Tovar. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)

Coach of the Year: Edgar Tovar, Brownsville St. Joseph

 

The Herald/Star 2023-24 All-Area First Team

Goalkeeper: Bryan Cobos, Brownsville Veterans

Defenders: Roman Vera, Brownsville Rivera; Gabriel Velez, Harlingen High; Ricardo Leal, Brownsville Porter

Midfielders: Pedro Villanueva, Brownsville Rivera; Alexis Morales, San Benito; Rafael Ramos, Brownsville Hanna; Manuel Medina, Brownsville Rivera

Forwards: Martin Gonzalez, Brownsville Porter; Jovanny Chavez, Brownsville Pace; Aaron Aguirre, IDEA Brownsville Frontier

Utility: Emilio Longoria, Brownsville Veterans

The Herald/Star 2023-24 All-Area Second Team

Goalkeeper: Adolfo Segura, Brownsville Porter

Defenders: Alan Oviedo, Los Fresnos; Carlos Coy, San Benito; Jose Luis Resendiz, Brownsville Lopez

Midfielders: Gustavo Mata, Brownsville Jubilee; Ethan Nolasco, Los Fresnos; Jerry Martinez, Harlingen High; Gael Zuniga, Harlingen High

Forwards: Tony Garcia, Port Isabel; Claudio Torre, Brownsville St. Joseph; Gio Barrientos, Los Fresnos

Utility: Jose Caballero, Brownsville Rivera

