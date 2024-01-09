SANTA MARIA — Winning a state title brings new pressure.

The Hidalgo Pirates have found that out early this season, with every team wanting a shot at the defending Class 4A state champions.

The newfound target on the Pirates’ backs has proven to be a challenge early on, as they dropped a game to Progreso to start the new year, followed by a tough showing at the Brownsville ISD Showcase this past weekend.

Hidalgo began to right the ship Tuesday, however, kicking off District 30-4A play with a dominant 4-1 victory over the Santa Maria Cougars at Cougar Stadium in Santa Maria.

“When you’re No. 1, you got a bullseye on your back,” Hidalgo head coach Esteban Alegria said. “We had a tough non-district lineup, so we have to make sure to get it done in district and look forward to the playoffs.”

Hidalgo looked like its dominant self against its new district rival, taking a commanding 2-0 lead into the break behind goals from Santiago Hernandez and Matthew Hernandez.

Midfielder Erick Montoya, one of three returners from last year’s state championship squad, added to the Pirates’ lead during the 56th minute, heading the ball into the net off a crossing pass from Alfonso Velasquez.

The Pirates put the final touches on their district-opening win with a goal by Alan Espinoza during the 67th minute, giving Hidalgo a 4-0 lead late in the contest.

Santa Maria, which was playing its first official district game since starting its program in 2021, got on the board on a goal by Daniel Martinez during the 77th minute to avoid the shutout.

“Hats off to Santa Maria,” Alegria said. “Coach Margarito Jimenez is a great coach. I learned a lot from him, and it is good to pick his brain every now and then, so it is good to see him and his team every time we play each other.”

The Pirates continue district play at 6 p.m. Friday against IDEA North Mission at Bill Pate Stadium in Hidalgo. The Cougars hit the road for their next district contest, taking on Zapata at 6 p.m. Friday at Hawk Stadium in Zapata.

[email protected]