Brownsville Veterans Memorial moves into first in District 32-5A

HARLINGEN — Brownsville Veterans Memorial moved into first place in District 32-5A on Tuesday night after defeating Harlingen South 32-19 in a battle of the top two district teams.

The Chargers shook off a poor start thanks to their tough defense and pulled away from the Hawks to move a game ahead of South in the second meeting between the schools. Harlingen South won the first meeting.

Brownsville Veterans has won nine straight games since the defeat on the opening night of District 32-5A.

“I knew it was going to be tight, they have been playing well,” Brownsville Veterans head coach Arnold Torres said. “It was good for us, we needed that game.”

Brownsville Veterans had a comfortable lead entering the fourth quarter. The Chargers held the Hawks to only four points during the second half, and no points in the third quarter.

“Even though South took us out of the game in the first half, defensively we kept ourselves in the game,” Torres said. “So, coming in the third quarter we said to make the transition we have to keep pushing the defensive side and the offense will come.

“I think that is what got us in the game and gave us the spurt.”

Chargers senior forward Daniela Sauceda finished with a game-high 15 points, and guard Brianna Barnes finished with 10.

Sauceda echoed Torres’ synopsis of the game, praising the defensive performance of the team. The senior fought hard for points down low, keeping her composure despite a tough first half, Torres said.

“The first half was difficult, so I started passing to my team more, they got my back,” Sauceda said. “The confidence they gave me in the second half is what brought me up in the second half. They trust me and I trust them.”

Brownsville Veterans went on a 13-0 run that started in the second quarter and ended in the fourth quarter.

Harlingen South built a 15-10 lead thanks to two 3-pointers by Serena Cano and baskets from Jiselle Montemayor and Fernanda Martinez, but did not generate much offense during the second half. The Hawks were plagued by turnovers and some unlucky rolls at the rim.

Brownsville Veterans (25-5, 9-1) returns to action against Brownsville Porter at 6 p.m. Friday, and Harlingen South (18-9, 8-2) faces Mercedes at 6 p.m. Friday.