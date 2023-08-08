Free burger and table tent available for National Whataburger Day, via the app

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Good news. Today has officially been named National Whataburger Day!

If you’re having trouble deciding what you want for lunch or dinner here’s your answer. In honor of National Whataburger Day, the restaurant will be giving away free burgers through their rewards app, in which you’d have to be a member, as well as table tents.

The offer is only valid at participating locations and can be redeemed once.

No word yet on how Reddit users are taking the news.

In the meantime, you can become a rewards member in three easy steps to not miss out on future observations.

You can download the Whataburger App on the App Store or on Google Play, then create a free Whataburger Rewards account. You need to have placed at least one order through the app within the past 12 months.