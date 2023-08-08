CBP: Expect longer border crossing times during tax-free weekend

Only have a minute? Listen instead

BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection reminds travelers to build more time into their border crossing plans as the annual Texas back to school tax-free weekend is scheduled for Aug. 11-13 and some area private schools start their school year.

According to CBP, the tax-free weekend will create higher than normal border crossing numbers.

“CBP will monitor traffic, open additional lanes as necessary but is still advising the traveling public to be patient and build more time into their travel plans this week with Texas tax-free weekend coming up and the forthcoming return of the school year for many area private schools,” stated acting CBP Director of Field Operations Eugene Crawford, Laredo Field Office, in a press release. “Shoppers from Mexico tend to flock to South Texas retail stores during this tax-free weekend so plan accordingly.”

CBP will work to effectively manage the traffic flow, according to the release.

Travelers can check border wait times online at bwt.cbp.gov or by downloading the BWT app on their smartphone via the Apple app store and Google Play. Wait times are updated hourly.