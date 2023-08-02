Has Whataburger gone downhill? Customers vent on Reddit about the food quality

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A recent Reddit thread asked a simple question, “Has anyone noticed how absolutely trashy Whataburger has become(?)” Hundreds of people commented on the post, and most agreed that the burger they ate before is no longer the same.

“The taste just isn’t there anymore,” said one commenter. “I loved it as a kid, moved out of state and came back with my partner. I was so excited for them to try it for the first time and it was so disappointing. It had no flavor and no quality.”

“I used to eat Whataburger twice a day for years. Now it’s so gross I haven’t eaten there in 6 months,” said another commenter.

Some users attribute the poor quality of the food to the fact that Whataburger is no longer a family-owned business since it sold a controlling stake to BDT Capital Partners, a Chicago-based investment firm, in 2019.

The new owners bet on more franchising and now have more than 930 restaurants in 14 states. Despite its presence in those states, it was born in Corpus Christi and is still based in San Antonio. It’s identified as a quintessential Texas brand that sells not only burgers, but a whole culture through other merchandise like shirts, caps, blankets and even a Whataburger Texas flag.

The most recent expansion announcement was a new location in Las Vegas at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, where it will open a two-story restaurant.

“This should be a felony or something. Screw Chicago. It’s gone from bad to worse over the last five or six years,” another comment read.

Whataburger representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

