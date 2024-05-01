IMAS Guild Style Show and Luncheon set for May 4

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The IMAS Guild Style Show and Luncheon will be held Saturday, May 4, at the museum at 1900 W. Nolana Ave in McAllen.

Fashions from Lionel’s of Weslaco and Mission will be featured, as well as vintage items from Back Door and creations by Tania’s art and design students at STC and area high schools.

A large selection of donated items and services will be featured in the Silent Auction and there will be artists creating vibrant works of art on site.

A few tickets are still available and can be secured at www.imasonline.org or by calling the museum at (956) 681-2800.

For more information, call Guild President Tina Zeigler at (956) 624-9624