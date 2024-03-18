Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Simple message

The message is simple.

Four score and 1,015 days ago roughly speaking, the 45th president (Donald J. Trump) left office in dramatic fashion as the nation witnessed and reconciled with Jan. 6, 2021.

Many political pundits proclaimed that the Trump presidency would be a footnote in the annuals of U.S. history. Moreover, the twice-impeached, one-term president with 91 criminal charges managed to clinch the Republican presidential nomination yet again.

Why? If you ask Trump he’d say, “This is one of the finest run campaigns that anybody has ever seen.” The truth is less complex than most people think.

Trump’s strength rests on communicating his message in simple terms. For example, when Trump says, “We are going to take back our country,” this signals to his base “immigration issues.” When he said, “Our country is weak,” he means Joe Biden is the problem.

Therefore, if the Democrats do not bring their A game in the general election. Trump will undeniably go down in history as more than just a mere footnote.

Alberto Rodriguez Jr.

Brownsville

Sports groups draw criticism

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the lack of oversight and regulation within the Harlingen Parks and Recreation Department, specifically in relation to the activities of external organizations and freelancers utilizing public facilities. While the department has implemented numerous policies and rules for individuals using public amenities such as parks, dog parks, baseball fields and tennis courts, there appears to be a significant gap in addressing the activities of those seeking to profit from these spaces.

This oversight has led to instances of community members being misled and taken advantage of by organizations operating on public property. For example, recent incidents involving the Arroyo Youth Soccer Club and the Harlingen Area Tennis Association highlight the need for stricter regulation and enforcement. The Arroyo Youth Soccer Club, despite operating on public soccer fields, failed to deliver on promised services and ultimately faced public scrutiny for their deceptive practices.

Similarly, the Harlingen Area Tennis Association has caused confusion among community members by offering subpar and overpriced classes at the H-E-B Tennis Center without proper affiliation or oversight.

It is imperative that the Harlingen Parks and Recreation Department takes proactive measures to protect community members from such exploitation. Clear and visible policies must be established to govern the activities of freelancers and non-profit organizations operating on city property. These entities should undergo thorough vetting and be subject to ongoing oversight and enforcement by the department to ensure compliance with standards of professionalism and integrity. I urge city officials, including the mayor, to prioritize this issue and work with the Parks and Recreation Department to implement necessary reforms.

By taking decisive action, we can safeguard the interests of our community and preserve the integrity of our public spaces for generations to come.

Daniel Barrientos

Harlingen

