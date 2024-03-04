Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Blaming migrants

I do not want to belittle the tragic death of the nursing student in Georgia. I feel for her friends and family. But I am concerned with the statements of the Republican governor there.

Yes, the murder was committed by an illegal Venezuelan immigrant, but the governor failed to mention that three other college students were killed elsewhere in the last two weeks by American murders. I question whether the governor was concerned about the victim and her family or if he just wanted to make political points.

It is like our governor sending migrants to “blue” cities rather than to parts of the country that could use workers, especially migrant workers. It isn’t out of any altruistic concern; he just wants to play politics.

I really wish we had politicians on both sides who would worry about doing what is right rather than trying to show the other side up.

I am sure that of all the migrants who have come into our country there are criminals, but it is dishonest to suggest that all the immigrants should be painted with the same brush. Look at all of the murders committed here in the Valley by American citizens. Does that mean all of the people in the Valley should be painted with the same brush?

Gerard Pahl

Edinburg

Marring the truth

Donald J. Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and other like-minded politicians should be made aware that throwing insults at truth does not in any way alter the veracity of the facts. Attempts at disfiguring the truth only damages and forever scars the attacker, and diminishes the legitimacy of substantive dialogue and understanding.

Dialogue and understanding. Intellect and aptitude. Unfamiliar precepts to simple-minded, MAGA-inspired functionaries and disciples who know not their own minds, or the abhorrent minds of those who spew their self-absorbed political venom.

Politicians and their followers who are set on disfiguring the truth reveal through their words and actions their self-mutilated image of the world and the people around them, and their low self-esteem.

Disillusionment, disenchantment, arrogance and bigotry — hallmarks of the human need to besmirch and damage a person, an idea, a nation, and even the presidency or a congressional seat.

And therein lies the rub — for truth cannot be disfigured. What are disfigured are the character and humanity of those who dare attempt to call attention to their diminished capacity to think, reflect and imagine. For once the dream dies, so does the need to believe in the idea that is the uniqueness of us.

A. Garcia-Wiltse

San Juan

Don’t combine elementaries

Brownsville ISD is trying to find budget cuts and I understand that. However, the consolidation of Cromack and Castañeda elementaries does not make sense. The presentation said it would save so much with salary and but sections of Cromack will still be used so the utility savings are not accurate. The staff will not be let go so those proposals are not accurate either.

I have taught 31 of my 34 year career at Castañeda. It has been my pleasure to teach generations of families throughout those years.

Please stand up for our community and do the right thing. Leave Cromack and Castañeda elementaries separate.

Catherine Cantu

Brownsville

Editor’s note: We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].