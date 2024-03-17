UTRGV baseball powers past Seattle to win series finale

The UTRGV baseball team beat the Seattle Redhawks 11-0 in seven innings on Sunday at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue, Washington.

The Vaqueros (10-8, 1-2 WAC) broke through against Luke Alwood (0-2) in the third when the Vaqueros loaded the bases with one out on a hit batsman, a walk, and an error. Junior Sharyland High alumnus Martin Vazquez walked to force-in a run. Junior Steven Lancia followed with a grand slam to make the score 5-0.

Vazquez and Lancia added to their RBI totals in the fifth when Vazquez singled home a run and Lancia lifted a sacrifice fly to make the score 7-0.

The Vaqueros plated four more runs in the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out to set up a run-scoring walk by senior Adrian Torres, a Vazquez sacrifice fly, and a Lancia RBI-single. Then, with the bases re-loaded with two outs, junior Vela alum Isaac Lopez walked to force-in a run and make the score 11-0.

Lancia finished 2-for-3 with a career-high six RBI and one run scored.

Senior Zach Tjelmeland (3-1) made the runs stand up, striking out a career-high nine in a career-high 7.0 scoreless innings for his first-career complete game and shutout. Tjelmeland scattered three hits and two walks to Redhawks (6-12, 2-4 WAC) hitters.

UTRGV hosts Incarnate Word on $2 Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets will cost $2 and select concession items will be available for $2 or less.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at GoUTRGV.com/Tickets. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.