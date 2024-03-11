Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Letters addressed

In his letter to the editor on Feb. 26, Ernest Gorena claims that those who flee their countries for a better life are “cowards.” Hmm — were our forefathers cowards? Were those who fled Cuba cowards? Did cowards build this country? Is this why GOP politicians are acting cowardly? Is there a cure for this? Hoo-boy.

Also, Imelda Coronado tells us that the accusations against Trump are “evil,” and I agree. What Donald Trump did to America is not only “evil,” it’s criminal and traitorous. That’s why sensible Americans acted and voted him out!

Judging from her letter, I get the feeling that the accusations against Trump don’t matter much to Imelda. What concerns her more is her belief that American children are being mutilated, forced to do drugs and forced to read books (?). And she also seems to think that sex slavery is something that Democrats condone.

I wonder, does she have any friends who are Democrats?

“Democrats,” she says, “are the masters of truth suppression, just like Russia, Nazi, fascist and communist countries.” Democrats are trying to outdo the evils perpetuated by the Soviet Union and Adolf Hitler. Huh?

If she has been listening to the news, she’d know that the master of truth suppression is Donald Trump, that it’s Trump who aspires to be like Vladimir Putin and Hitler, that cowardly Republican politicians enabled Trump to do his devilish deeds. It’s as plain as daylight!

If some folks only listen to the likes of Fox News commentators, who the courts have ruled are liars, then it’s possible to be a bit misinformed. The cure: Expand your resources.

As for the rest of us, let’s pray that these folks will soon see the light, or at least that they are in the minority. Americans are smarter than Trump and his cohorts seem to think. And in the end, our centuries-old democracy will prevail! And you can bet your old Army brown boots on that!

Italo J. Zarate

Brownsville

Answer to letter

On March 2 Mr. Ernest Gorena’s letter implies that America rewards immigrants with free travel, a free wardrobe, free room and board, a debit card and a free phone. I quote from Fact Check: “A New York City-funded pilot program will give $15 prepaid debit cards for 28 days for food and baby supplies only to 500 families.”

Is Mr. Gorena the kind of American who would have children unhoused, unfed, on the street after his governor gives them what he claims is free transportation to the New York City ice box? I can’t find any source for his claim of free clothing. Do they get free cellphones? I quote from The New York Times: “The cell phones being distributed do not function regularly, but instead are used only to track their user’s location.”

“The world is on fire.” Where? “Hatred for America is everywhere.” Where? It’s not in my or any of my friend’s homes! “Our religion is being attacked.” Which one is that, Mr. Gorena? We certainly don’t have one between us.

Prices? What do gasoline, food and pharmaceutical prices have in common? Big business. You don’t really think Joe Biden can control all those, do you?

Finally, the per capita income in the Valley should prompt all voters to vote against Republicans who want only the rich to get richer at the expense of the poor and middle classes.

Ned Sheats

Mission

Editor’s note: We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].