Rendon follows in family’s medical pathway, pursues TSTC Biomedical Equipment Technology degree

HARLINGEN — When Texas State Technical College student Daniel Rendon was growing up in Alton, he dreamed of having a respectable job like members of his family had in the petroleum, construction and medical fields.

After working at some unfulfilling jobs as an adult, Rendon knew that a change was imminent. Based on their own career successes, his mother and some of his aunts suggested that he pursue a career in health care.

“I enjoy helping people — especially if I can help others feel better,” he said. “One day I came across an advertisement on social media for TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program. I liked that it was a medical program. I would learn how to repair and troubleshoot medical equipment. I would learn how to improve a patient’s health with the devices I fix. I loved that it combined with the mechanical and electrical knowledge that I learned in some automotive classes in high school. This was my career calling.”

Now Rendon is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Biomedical Equipment Technology at TSTC.

“What I enjoy about the program is the instructors are there to help you,” he said. “Their teaching methods are intended for students to problem-solve. They allow us to figure out a solution without giving us the answer. It’s nice encouragement.”

Esmeralda Estrella is one of Rendon’s Biomedical Equipment Technology instructors.

“Daniel has shown great potential by succeeding in the labs, doing the research, and troubleshooting without asking questions,” she said. “His tenacity is impressive through the challenges of each assignment. “

Rendon added that the college has enhanced his job outlook.

“TSTC has given me the opportunity to study a career that I didn’t know existed,” he said. “The exposure that I’ve experienced in the program and in clinicals has been excellent.”

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Biomedical Equipment Technology at its Harlingen and Waco campuses, as well as an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Imaging Systems Technology Specialization at the Waco campus.

According to onetonline.org, the average annual salary for medical equipment repairers is $49,880 in Texas, where the number of jobs in that field was forecast to increase 18% between 2020 and 2030.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.