Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Darius Days (4) against Mexico City Capitanes forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) battle for position under the net in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Jarrett Culver (8) drives to the basket against the Mexico City Capitanes in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Jarrett Culver (8) keeps the ball from Mexico City Capitanes point guard Michael Carter-Williams (11) during a drive to the basket in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Jalen Lecque (0) drives to the basket against Mexico City Capitanes point guard Michael Carter-Williams (11) in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Jalen Lecque (0) slam dunks the ball against Mexico City Capitanes defender Ruan Miranda (8) in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Mexico City Capitanes point guard Michael Carter-Williams (11) collects the rebound in a NBA G league game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Josh Reaves (23) battles for a loose ball as he drives to the basket against the Mexico City Capitanes in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Josh Reaves (23) reacts reacts on the court during a NBA G league game against the Mexico City Capitanes at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers head coach Kevin Burleson reacts as he watches the action on the court against the Mexico City Capitanes in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Josh Reaves (23) and Mexico City Capitanes point guard Michael Carter-Williams (11) battle for a loose ball in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Matthew Mayer (60) drives to the basket against the Mexico City Capitanes in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Shawn Occeus (1) drives to the basket against the Mexico City Capitanes in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Matthew Mayer (60) looks to the basket during a drive against the Mexico City Capitanes in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers head coach Kevin Burleson gives direction in a NBA G league game against the Mexico City Capitanes at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Jalen Lecque (0) moves around Mexico City Capitanes forward Ruan Miranda (8) in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Jarrett Culver (8) drives to the basket against the Mexico City Capitanes in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers Jalen Lecque (0) hangs on the rim after a slam dunk against the Mexico City Capitanes in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Darius Days (4) and Mexico City Capitanes forward Ruan Miranda (8) battle for the ball in a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])