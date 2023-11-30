Only have a minute? Listen instead

Mexico criticized

The Nov. 25 article by Dallas Morning News staff flaunts Mexico’s Marxist-style “Know Your Rights” power grab.

“Unconstitutionality” allegations against the right for Texas to establish its own immigration laws and enforcement seems to be the foreign and domestic immigration activists’ current beef.

Texas’ sovereignty requires strong, intelligent immigration laws that serve and protect its people, not it’s unlawful entries, and some unvetted characters.

Since when do foreign country consulates establish immigration rules for other sovereign states or nations? What self-serving mindset are they pushing?

These extremist Marxist-style power grabs should confine themselves to providing much-needed justice to their own deserving national citizens, not to mention to the daily reports of women’s human rights abuses and their obligation to eradicate them.

This meddling in other states’ and countries’ affairs should not be tolerated or given any focus. It is detrimental to the democracy of free countries.

May we be reminded that world charity and justice begins in our own countries, not in adversarial countries that yearn to destroy our freedom and way of life as we know it. It’s beyond imagination that any country would dictate to Mexico its constitutionality or not, on its court systems and laws. Texas and all America need to stand up against meddlesome and invasive power grabs and self-serving expansionism under unchecked groups proclaiming to be “non-profit” organizations. Some are genuine, but we also read of others who have used them for fraud or personal gain.

We can’t accept the dubious at face value anymore. Lessons learned require lawful vigilance.

Imelda Coronado

Mission

Celebrating human rights

What’s the world’s most translated document? According to Guinness World Records, it’s the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, now translated into more than 500 languages.

Human Rights Day, Dec. 10, marks the 75th anniversary of the date the UN General Assembly proclaimed and set forth, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected.

The first article of the declaration is that “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act toward one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”

In that spirit of brotherhood, perhaps we can lift our eyes above our personal situations and think about what can be done to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of others.

Some of those rights include the right to education; to equality before the law and equal protection of the law without discrimination; to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of a person and his family; to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution; to work, to free choice of employment, and to just and favorable conditions of work; and to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

Seventy-five years after its implementation, the world’s human rights situation has evolved. There is much to be done. And who will do the job? All of us have a part to play.

Personally, this quotation from the Baha’i Faith inspires me to keep working: “Dedicate the precious days of your lives to the betterment of the world.”

Steve Wilder

Harlingen

