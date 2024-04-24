Baseball Roundup: Falcons down Cardinals, clinch 32-6A title

The Los Fresnos Falcons locked up a share of the District 32-6A championship with a 5-1 win over Harlingen High on Tuesday at Harlingen High School.

Los Fresnos (23-6-1, 8-1) can win it outright with a victory Friday in Game 2 between the Falcons and Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. in Los Fresnos.

Harlingen High (13-18, 4-5) remains in the playoff hunt and can clinch a playoff spot with a win Friday or Brownsville Rivera loss.

Los Fresnos pitcher Joaquin Cavazos gave up one unearned run on three hits and no walks with five strikeouts in six innings. Derek Garcia also struck out three in the seventh inning.

Garcia, Aleck Rodriguez, Alejandro Rodriguez and Ayden Douglas accounted for all nine Falcons hits. Douglas drove in two runs and Garcia went 3-for-4 with one RBI.

Harlingen plated one run on an error in the bottom of the sixth. Pitcher Jace Kushner allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

DISTRICT 31-5A

SHARYLAND PIONEER 5, SHARYLAND HIGH 1: At Mission, the Diamondbacks took down the crosstown rival Rattlers on Tuesday at Pioneer High School.

Pioneer’s Isaac Lopez held the Rattlers to one earned run off five hits across six innings.

Michael Lugo went 1-for-3 with one home run and two RBIs. David Cavazos and Ruben Lopez also drove in runs for the Diamondbacks.

Sharyland’s Alejandro Islas led the Rattlers with 3-for-3 hitting and one run scored. He also pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs off eight hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Santiago Soto drove Islas in with a RBI double to right field in the fourth.

Pioneer (23-4, 16-1) has already secured the 31-5A championship and the No. 1 seed. Sharyland remains in a tight playoff race that will come down to Friday night and potentially result in tiebreaker scenarios.

The Diamondbacks and Rattlers meet in the regular season finale at 7 p.m. Friday at Pioneer High School.

McALLEN ROWE 4, PSJA NORTH 2: At Pharr, the Warriors scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take down PSJA North in a pivotal 31-5A matchup Tuesday at PSJA North High School.

McAllen Rowe (17-10-1, 10-7) is in a three-way tie for third place following the win, while PSJA North (15-15-1, 8-9) is eliminated from playoff contention.

Nicholas Hartman walked and Zavier Garcia singled to start the top half of the ninth and Matthew Garza drove them both in with a two-run single to right field for the game-winning runs.

Rowe pitcher Zavier Garcia went seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Branden Leon took over in the eighth and ninth and threw two shutout innings.

Garza finished 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. Miguel Soto had three hits and one RBI and Leon went 1-for-3 with one RBI.

PSJA North’s Daren Garcia went 2-for-5 and scored both Raiders runs and John Romo finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Game 2 between the Warriors and Raiders is set for 7 p.m. Friday at McAllen Rowe High School.

McALLEN HIGH 1, VALLEY VIEW 0: At McAllen, McHi’s Justin Garza hit a walk-off RBI double to lift the Bulldogs over the Tigers on Tuesday at McHi.

McHi’s Jaime Palacios and Valley View’s Jesse Rios went head-to-head with lights out stuff across the first six and a half scoreless innings.

Palacios struck out 11 in six with two hits and two walks for the Bulldogs.

Rios allowed one run on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts in six innings.

McHi’s Eric Alonzo cemented the shutout and two-hitter with a scoreless seventh inning to pick up the win.

The Bulldogs pushed the game’s lone run across after a Nathaniel Zaragosa double led to Garza’s RBI double.

The Bulldogs and Tigers play Game 2 of their 31-5A series at 7 p.m. Friday at Valley View High School in Pharr.

McAllen High (17-11, 11-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a win Friday or losses by McAllen Memorial, McAllen Rowe or Sharyland High.

Valley View (13-12-2, 9-8) remains in playoff contention but needs a few things to break its way Friday in order to finish tied for the fourth seed.

DISTRICT 32-5A

HARLINGEN SOUTH 3, BROWNSVILLE VETERANS 0: At Brownsville, the Hawks handed the Chargers their second straight loss to stay alive in the 32-5A title race.

South’s Josh Ruiz bested Veterans’ Carlos Garza in a pitcher’s duel and the Hawks delivered late offensively to propel themselves to victory.

South came through in the top of the sixth after a single and a hit batter set up an RBI single by Ruiz. Colby Martinez followed with a two-run double to make it a 3-0 game late.

Ruiz pitched a complete game shutout with only four hits and one walk while striking out six.

Garza also pitched a complete game and struck out 16 while giving up three runs, two earned, off four hits.

The Hawks (19-7-1, 14-3) will host the Chargers (20-4-2, 15-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Harlingen South High School. A Brownsville Veterans victory Friday makes the Chargers outright district champs. A South win would create a tie for first-place between the Hawks and Chargers, while Brownsville Porter (18-5-1, 14-3) is also in position to finish tied for first with a win over Donna North on Friday.

DISTRICT 32-4A

HIDALGO 4, ZAPATA 3: At Zapata, the Pirates (15-8-1, 11-1) scored runs in the sixth and seventh innings to complete a come-from-behind victory against the Hawks (19-5, 11-1) on Tuesday to earn a share of the District 32-4A crown.

Hidalgo’s Alberto Garcia and Brent Ian Szczuroski started the top of the seventh with back-to-back singles to set up an RBI groundout by Luis Lozano to make it a 4-3 game.

Pirates pitcher Raul Prishker allowed three runs, one earned, off two hits and four walks while striking out eight for the win.

Szczuroski earned the save with one hit, one walk and one strikeout in the bottom of the seventh.