UIL Softball Playoffs: Rio Grande Valley set for bi-district showdowns

Softball’s third season has arrived.

Rio Grande Valley high school softball teams begin the playoffs today as Class 6As and 5As clash, and sub-5A programs begin the trek around South Texas.

Check out the full UIL playoff brackets here!

CLASS 6A

District 32-6A is 10-2 in the playoffs the last three seasons against District 31-6A, with District 32-6A picking up the sweep in 2023.

In 2024, it might be even, or even flip, because of the continued progression of La Joya High and PSJA High, especially facing programs in a rebuild – but those programs still have dangerous players.

La Joya High vs. Los Fresnos

La Joya High was upset by Harlingen High in a series in 2023 despite having one of the best pitchers in the Valley, Arlette Hernandez. Hernandez and the Coyotes face Los Fresnos in a series starting 7 p.m. today at La Joya.

The Falcons have DI-committed talent with Ella Sulkazi, who is signed with Rhode Island University. Sulkazi led the team with four home runs in 2024, and along with fellow seniors Hailee Ochoa, Mia Cerda and junior Alexis Perez – all high percentage hitters – could cause Hernandez problems.

Hernandez is 16-2 in the circle on the season with 200 strikeouts in 95 innings, but did not have the run support in last season’s upset in Game 2 and Game 3, causing the early exit.

The Coyotes bats have impressed this season as they took home the District 31-6A title. La Joya High hit 27 home runs in 2024, Hernandez grabbing six herself. Freshman Liani Rodriguez and junior Jordan Reyes have four home runs each and seven batters on the team consistently bat over .350.

San Benito vs. PSJA High

PSJA High came up short of another split with La Joya High for the 31-6A title losing 5-4 in the second meeting between the two.

The Bears like the Greyhounds are young, but PSJA High has experience with the bulk of these players having a key role last season as well. One game will decide who makes it to the second round when they meet at 7 p.m. today at PSJA High.

The Greyhounds are rebuilding but still have a couple of key players from their state appearance a year ago, plus RGV Hall of Fame coach Elias Martinez. Catcher JoJo Montes is one of the best hitters in the Valley and infielder Arianna Rodriguez is also a stud.

San Benito’s freshman are already solid, and so are PSJA High’s.

PSJA High freshman Aubrey Garza and Arianna Lugo lead the team in home runs with six and five respectively. The are no seniors on the team, but plenty of leadership.

Bears junior Ari Hernandez is 11-2 in the circle with 105 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.60 and is batting .620. Most of the team bats over .400 as they went 24-5 on the season.

Harlingen High vs. Edinburg North

Harlingen High had its best finish in District 32-6A in a long time, finishing second. The Cardinals meet Edinburg North in a series starting at 7 p.m. today in Harlingen. The Cougars and Cardinals could make for one of the more exciting playoff series this week.

The Cougars did not face any District 32-6A opponents during the regular season, but played up North competition tough as well as district champs La Joya High, only losing to the district champs 5-1 and 4-1.

Edinburg North came in a clear third and are relatively young like the top dogs in the district. The Cougars started freshman Destany Bermudez in the circle for the majority of the season. Bermudez picked up 13 wins with 180 strikeouts.

Harlingen High has a lot of pop in its bats that could trouble the young pitcher. Sophomore Amaris Gomez led the Cardinals with six home runs, one more than senior Abby Garcia. Senior Miranda Garza bats over .500.

Harlingen High hit 23 home runs in 2024.

Weslaco High vs. Mission High

Got to save the best for last in Class 6A, and that is Weslaco High – the undefeated District 32-6A champs.

Mission High is up against the best, if not in discussion for, the best team in the Valley when they square up with the Panthers beginning on Friday.

Teams like PSJA North, Harlingen South and La Joya have a shout as well for being the best team in the Valley, but at the very least the Panthers are the most well-rounded team in the Valley.

Senior second baseman Mia Rodriguez has power in the middle of the lineup, and batters around her like Elizabeth Craig, who is signed with Angelina College, Andrea Ortiz, Clarissa Mejia could all go yard. Plus they have players with plenty of speed as well.

Weslaco High pitcher Madelynn Cantu was sensational as a freshman last year in the playoffs and is one of the best young arms in the Valley.

Anything other than the fourth round is probably a disappointment for the Panthers.

CLASS 5A

Mercedes had the best run in the Class 5A playoffs in 2023. The Tigers made it to the fourth round before falling to Smithson Valley.

The RGV could make another similar run, especially if two programs meet in the third round. That could be PSJA North and Harlingen South with the two having the potential to meet up in the third round in the top of half of the bracket.

Even the bottom half of the bracket could yield a team in the fourth round. Mercedes, Sharyland Pioneer, McHi, Brownsville Lopez and La Joya Palmview all have to be weary of CC Veterans Memorial in that part of the bracket.

Harlingen South vs. Edinburg Vela

Harlingen South cruised to a District 32-5A title in 2024.

As mentioned earlier, Harlingen South is one of the best teams in the Valley and they proved it by going 25-2 with losses coming out of the Valley

The Hawks were always going to be a team to watch when junior Amira Rodriguez transferred over from San Benito after helping them to a state appearance last season and has not disappointed for the green and orange.

The future Washington University talent hit 12 home runs in the regular season with a .617 batting average.

It hasn’t just been Rodriguez though.

Junior Lexi Sandoval has been terrific in the circle this season with 14 wins and an ERA of just .070.

Senior Yezenia Perez has also had a sensational season for the Hawks. The shortstop/catcher has 20 home runs on only 38 hits. The Hawks hit a total of 54 homers during the regular season.

Edinburg Vela senior Danika Jimenez is the SaberCats best batter with .607 batting average and sophomore Elizabeth Morales is another solid hitter for Edinburg Vela.

PSJA North vs. Weslaco East

PSJA North does not have the power like Harlingen South.

The Raiders have some power, but they can cut you up with an endless amount of solid hitters and base runners similar to a lineup of Weslaco High.

Raiders senior Kristianna Luera bats .649 and scores half of the time that she comes up to the plate. Senior Haley Martinez has the pop in the lineup with three home runs on the season to lead the Raiders.

PSJA North has two freshman pitchers that throw gas. Both Emma Escamilla and Raelyn Mancias went undefeated on the season and combined for 223 strikeouts.

The Wildcats beat the Raiders last season in the playoffs, sweeping the series 2-0, but Weslaco East had a number of talented seniors that went on to play college softball.

Forfeits from a self-report incident are the only losses for the Raiders on the season.

Mercedes vs. Sharyland Pioneer

Mercedes graduated key players from their fourth-round trip and will face one of the Valley’s most consistent programs, Sharyland Pioneer, in a series. Game 1 is at 7 p.m. today at Pioneer.

The Tigers finished third in District 32-5A falling to Brownsville Lopez, Harlingen South and dropping a tight one to Weslaco East while Sharyland Pioneer played PSJA North the toughest in District 31-5A.

This could be a typical No. 2 vs. No. 3 meeting that could go either way.

Pioneer’s Faith Nunez led the Diamondbacks with eight home runs and a batting average of .476, a third of the team’s home runs.

Mercedes return Ashley De Leon, a key player for the Tigers in their fourth round appearance in 2023.

McHi vs. Brownsville Lopez

Brownsville Lopez and McAllen High is another even series, like most No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchups. The Lobos and Bulldogs face off in Game 1 at 7 p.m. at Brownsville Lopez.

McHi has a very talented top of their lineup with Brianna Franco being one of the key batters. Watch out if Franco gets on base.

McHi’s Aly Garcia vs. Brownsville Lopez’s Jenny Shank should be an interesting battle in the circle.

Lobos lead-off hitter AJ Garcia led her team in home runs this season with six. Brownsville Lopez also has power with Shank, and the Lezama sisters in the heart of the line up.

On paper, this game, along with Sharyland Pioneer/Mercedes, Edinburg North/Harlingne High and San Benito/PSJA High could be the most competitive matchups this week.

La Joya Palmview vs. Gregory-Portland

La Joya Palmview won the first district title in program history, but there is no easy meeting with District 29-5A.

The Coastal Bend district has dominated District 30-5A in most girls sports, despite some of the talented teams coming out of 30-5A.

This year, could be the Lobos year with pitcher Ari Alaniz.

Alaniz held on to the No. 1 strikeout leader in the nation for most of the season, but is now sitting at the No. 2 spot and only 18 strikeouts behind first with a total of 341 K’s. Alaniz is 21-4 with .81 ERA.

Rio Grande City vs. Corpus Christi Carroll

Rio Grande City only lost to Palmview in District 30-5A this season, going 12-2, but have already lost to Carroll one time this season.

The Rattlers leading batter is sophomore Jorja Fuentes, who batted .565 with 13 triples. Senior Denzelle Saenz is the ace on the team with 14 wins and an ERA of 2.21 and 108 strikeouts.

Mission Veterans vs. Corpus Christi Veterans

Mission Veterans face the District 29-5A champions in the first round.

Mission Vets graduated some key players last year, especially in the circle, but was able to pick up some key wins late in the season that helped pick up the No. 4 seed out of 30-5A.

Patriots senior Brianna Solis led the team with five home runs and .486 batting average.

Sub-5A

The sub-5A playoffs are always tricky because they face tough competition early.

Raymondville faces defending Class 4A state champion Corpus Christi Calallen in the first round. La Feria takes on Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, and Port Isabel takes on Bishop.

The Lionettes split the district with Zapata, but lost the seeding game and will face Tuloso-Midway instead of Alice. La Feria has a lineup loaded with experienced seniors that could help push them over the edge, it will not be easy though.

Lyford has made deep incursions in recent years and will have a bye. Rio Hondo is a team to watch and could make a deep run along with the Bulldogs. Rio Hondo and Lyford split District 32-3A’s title, but the Bulldogs won the seeding game.

The Bobcats have already advanced because of a forfeit and await the winner of Goliad and San Diego. Lyford is waiting for Mathis and Hebbronville.

Santa Rosa takes on Monte Alto which could be high scoring game if it was like the two previous times they played. They split games during non-district with a total of 76 runs scored combined in those two games.

Progreso and Edinburg IDEA Quest meet in the first round. IDEA Quest won District 31-3A.

Awaiting the Class 3A teams in the later rounds are Hallettsville, Corpus Christi London and Santa Gertrudis, which make for some good battles.