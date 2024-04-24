Brownsville Veterans’ Emilio Longoria signs with Texas Lutheran University

BROWNSVILLE — Two years ago, Brownsville Rivera’s Charlie Longoria signed with Texas Lutheran University to play soccer.

This year it is his brother’s turn.

Last week, Brownsville Veterans Memorial’s Emilio Longoria signed with Texas Lutheran, and the midfielder is set to join his brother at the NCAA Division III program in Seguin.

“The opportunity is there, so I had to take it,” Longoria said. “It is going to be good for me, but for my family as well.”

Longoria chose TLU because of his brother.

“Those are big shoes to fill,” Longoria said about following in his brother’s footsteps. “I have looked up to him my whole life. He is like a leader to me, so to be able to play with him is an honor.”

Longoria played as a defensive midfielder for Brownsville Veterans, but he could play various positions and did so with the Chargers during the 23-24 season. At TLU, Longoria expects to play right back along with the No. 6 in midfield.

“I really like how they play, last year (TLU) had a great year, they just fell a little short,” Longoria said about the Bulldogs. Longoria saw his brother play on multiple occasions and enjoys the environment at the university.

Longoria joined Brownsville Veterans after spending his freshman year playing for the Toros.

The do-it-all midfielder was key in helping the Chargers to a trip to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs in 2024. Longoria praised the program and coaches for helping mold him into the athlete he is.

“We surprised a lot of people,” Longoria said. “We placed fourth and did not do well in district, but when we went to the playoffs we had to lock in.”