Photo Gallery: Mustangs score nine goals in area win By Delcia Lopez - March 30, 2024 McAllen Memorial's Karen Oviedo, middle, celebrates with teammates Victoria Estrada, left, and Cristela Sanchez, right, after a goal by Oviedo against Victoria West during a Region IV-5A area round game at Alice Memorial Stadium Friday, March 29 2024 in Alice, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Karen Oviedo blocks a shot from Victoria West during a Region IV-5A area round game at Alice Memorial Stadium Friday, March 29 2024 in Alice, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Kennedy Kaiser, right, takes a shot with a Victoria West defender Kenedy Blough, left, defending on the play during a Region IV-5A area round game at Alice Memorial Stadium Friday, March 29 2024 in Alice, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Chloe Mejia, left, collides with Victoria West's Afnaan Nusayr, right during a Region IV-5A area round game at Alice Memorial Stadium Friday, March 29 2024 in Alice, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Kennedy Kaiser, right, takes a shot with a Victoria West defender Kenedy Blough, left, defending on the play during a Region IV-5A area round game at Alice Memorial Stadium Friday, March 29 2024 in Alice, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Sofia Alaniz-Choy , left, sends a ball towards Victoria West's Tatum Boyce, right, during a Region IV-5A area round game at Alice Memorial Stadium Friday, March 29 2024 in Alice, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Victoria Estrada, right, defends a ball against Victoria West's Sydney Simpson, left, during a Region IV-5A area round game at Alice Memorial Stadium Friday, March 29 2024 in Alice, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Zyanya Nguma, right, runs past Victoria West's Ashley Workman, left, during a Region IV-5A area round game at Alice Memorial Stadium Friday, March 29 2024 in Alice, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Kennedy Kaiser, right, controls a ball in front of Victoria wets' Nadia Rodriguez, left, during a Region IV-5A area round game at Alice Memorial Stadium Friday, March 29 2024 in Alice, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial's Zyanya Nguma, right, runs past Victoria west's Kenedy Blough, left, during a Region IV-5A area round game at Alice Memorial Stadium Friday, March 29 2024 in Alice, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])