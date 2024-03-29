McALLEN — 100 minutes was not enough to decide whose season would continue during the Class 5A area round match between Brownsville Veterans and Laredo Nixon.

After 80 minutes of regulation and a pair of 10-minute overtime periods, the Chargers and Mustangs headed to penalty kicks to decide the winner.

Led by a pair of saves by goalkeeper Bryan Cobos and a go-ahead score by Pablo Sosa, the Chargers outlasted the Mustangs 3-1 during the shootout to punch their ticket to the Region IV-5A quarterfinals Friday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium in McAllen.

“I know I had to give it my all,” Cobos said. “My team busted their butts on the field all game, so I had to do my part. They’re a great team, but we’re a great team too. We’re ready for that third round.”

Nixon took a 1-0 advantage through each teams’ first attempts, with the Mustangs first shot slipping through Cobos’ fingers for a score, followed by a diving save by Nixon’s goalie on the Chargers’ first attempt.

Cool and collected, Cobos came right back and made a pair of saves of his own, with a missed shot over the crossbar sandwiched in between, to set up Sosa’s go-ahead score.

“I knew there were more chances after that shot, so it didn’t affect my confidence,” Cobos said. “I knew I was going to something. I have confidence in myself all day.”

Sosa made the most of Cobos’ heroics, wasting no time smashing the ball past the goalkeeper for the go-ahead score.

“I was nervous I’m not going to lie,” Sosa said. “I’m confident in my ability though. Once I saw I made it I was so excited. I looked back and I saw everyone running towards me. It was just a great feeling.”

The victory advances the Chargers to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2021 when they lost to Valley View 2-1 in the same round.

They’ll host the Brownsville Lopez Lobos at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a spot in the Region IV-5A tournament on the line.

“I feel great heading into the third round,” Sosa said. “We wouldn’t be here without my teammates or family and God of course. It is just such a great feeling heading into that third round against Lopez. We’re going to see who the best in the city is. It is exciting. I’m feeling confident in our team. We’re on a hot streak right now. I think we can pull it off and make it happen.”

