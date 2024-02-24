Home RGVSports Basketball Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial romps Corpus Christi Miller in area round 66-50 RGVSportsBasketballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial romps Corpus Christi Miller in area round 66-50 By Delcia Lopez - February 24, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial’s Rudy Trevino, right, gets hit in the face by Corpus Christi Miller’s Jaedyn Brown, left, in their Region IV-5A area round playoff matchup Saturday at Falfurrias Junior High. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Evan McGurk, left, defends Corpus Christi Miller’s Corey Holmes, right, during a Region IV 5A area playoff game at Falfurrias Jr. High school gymnasium Saturday, Feb.24 2024 in Falfurrias, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Caden Keller, right, blocks a shot by Corpus Christi Miller’s Da’mare Lister, left, in their Region IV-5A area round playoff matchup Saturday at Falfurrias Junior High. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Alex Monroy, middle, defended by Corpus Christi Miller’s Da’mare Lister, left, and Darlene Smith, right, in their Region IV-5A area round playoff matchup Saturday at Falfurrias Junior High. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Caden Keller, right , vies for rebound against Corpus Christi Miller’s Corey Holmes, left, in their Region IV-5A area round playoff matchup Saturday at Falfurrias Junior High. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Danny Canul, left, and Alex Monroy, right defend Corpus Christi Miller’s JC Cook, middle, in their Region IV-5A area round playoff matchup Saturday at Falfurrias Junior High. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Danny Canul, right, drives to the basket draws a foul from Corpus Christi Miller’s Vincente De La Garza, left, in their Region IV-5A area round playoff matchup Saturday at Falfurrias Junior High. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Caden Keller, right, blocks a shot by Corpus Christi Miller’s Da’mare Lister, left, in their Region IV-5A area round playoff matchup Saturday at Falfurrias Junior High. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Danny Canul (2) prepares to go up for a shot against Corpus Christi Miller’s George Simmons, right, in their Region IV-5A area round playoff matchup Saturday at Falfurrias Junior High. Photo by Delcia Lopez. McAllen Memorial’s Rudy Trevino, middle, is defended by Corpus Christi Miller’s George Simmons, left, and Da’mare Lister, right, in their Region IV-5A area round playoff matchup Saturday at Falfurrias Junior High. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Caden Keller, left, and Danny Canul, right, defend Corpus Christi Miller’s Da’mare Lister, middle, in their Region IV-5A area round playoff matchup Saturday at Falfurrias Junior High. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Caden Keller, right, draws a foul from Corpus Christi Miller’s Vincente De La Garza, left, in their Region IV-5A area round playoff matchup Saturday at Falfurrias Junior High. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mustangs muscle through Bucs to advance to Round 3 Bazan outlasts Brown to win back-to-back LBA40 titles State Bound: Harvest Christian punches ticket to third straight state tournament UTRGV baseball blanks Milwaukee in series opener RGV Boys Basketball Area Playoff Schedule – 2/22/24-2/24/24