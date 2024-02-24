Mustangs muscle through Bucs to advance to Round 3

FALFURRIAS — McAllen Memorial started its Region IV-5A area round playoff game on fire and Corpus Christi Miller failed to put it out.

The Mustangs scored the game’s first 10 points and held the Buccaneers off the rest of the way for a 66-50 victory Saturday afternoon at Falfurrias Junior High.

“I thought we played great as a team. We came out firing, with energy, ready to go,” Memorial senior post Caden Keller said. “Everyone was involved. We kept our composure, kept playing smart, kept our cool and came out with the win.

It’s the second time in three seasons the McAllen Memorial Mustangs (29-7) have advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

“I thought we executed pretty well,” Memorial head coach Rick Treviño said. “Our starters got in some foul trouble, guys came off the bench a little shaky and then did an amazing job when we needed them to. Then we brought our stars back in to finish the game.”

McAllen Memorial will face Corpus Christi Veterans (26-8) in Round 3 on Tuesday. Corpus Christi Veterans defeated McAllen High 77-56 on Friday to set up the third round matchup with the Mustangs. Game details are to be determined.

The Buccaneers cut the Mustangs’ lead to eight early during the fourth quarter, but that’s as close as they’d get as Memorial responded with solid defense and big-time playmaking on the other end.

Memorial’s Big 3 of seniors Danny Canul, Keller and Mando Treviño helped the Mustangs build a lead, but Keller and Treviño were battling foul trouble. The two sat out some of the second and most of the third quarter, but everybody else stepped up to keep the Mustangs in front.

Fellow starters Evan McGurk and Alex Monroy contributed with key plays defensively down the stretch. McGurk made a couple devastating blocks and Monroy came away with steals, fought for loose balls and kept the ball moving offensively.

Rudy Treviño and Austin Corwin also made impacts off the bench with timely makes and rebounds with Keller and Mando Treviño on the sideline.

But with the two of the Big 3 on the bench, Canul took charge. He scored 18 of his team-high 23 points during the second half, which included back-breaking 3-pointers that took the wind out of the Bucs’ sails. He also added five rebounds and four assists.

“I work on those. I work really hard and that’s what I do,” Canul said about his big shots in the second half. “I try my best to deliver in these big moments when my team needs me and I got it done.”

“Danny’s been a big leader for us,” Coach Treviño said. “He’s always been our top scorer. He knew with those guys out, we needed the ball in his hand and he executed and did what he needed to do.”

When Keller and Mando Treviño stepped back onto the court early in the fourth quarter, they shut the door on Miller. Mando Treviño hit Canul under the basket for two off a no-look pass and Keller cleaned up the boards and affected shots. Mando Treviño finished with 10 points and four assists, while Keller added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Monroy scored nine points for Memorial, McGurk finished with seven, and Corwin and Rudy Treviño combined for five points.

Miller’s Da’mare Lister led the Buccaneers with a game high 26 points.

McAllen Memorial is the Rio Grande Valley’s fifth team to reach the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs this postseason, joining District 31-5A foes Edinburg Vela and Sharyland Pioneer in Class 5A, Santa Maria in Class 2A and San Perlita in Class 1A.