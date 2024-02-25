UTRGV tops Milwaukee to clinch series victory

The UTRGV baseball team beat the Milwaukee Panthers 3-1 on Saturday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in front of a crowd of 1,589 to clinch a victory in the 3-game series.

After drawing 2,711 on Friday, UTRGV has now welcomed 4,300 fans for the series so far.

The Panthers (0-5) pushed across an unearned run in the first against junior Jacob Limas (1-0), as with runners on the corners and nobody out, Carson Hansen came up with a sacrifice fly.

That was it against Limas, who struck out six while scattering three hits and three walks in 5.0 innings.

In the bottom of the inning, the Vaqueros (4-1) answered with two unearned runs against Adrian Montilva (0-1). With runners at second and third and one out, junior Steven Lancia hit a grounder to third, but the throw to first sailed wide, bringing home a run. Freshman Armani Raygoza followed with an RBI-single to make the score 2-1.

The Vaqueros added another unearned run in the fourth when, with runners on the corners and one out, senior Kade York hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-1.

Senior Tyler Valdez pitched 4.0 scoreless innings, striking out three, for his first save.

UTRGV and Milwaukee close out the series at 12 p.m. Sunday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. Fans can take advantage of the Family Fun Day: 4 for $44 promotion includes four general admission tickets, four drinks, and four hot dogs for $44.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at GoUTRGV.com/Tickets.