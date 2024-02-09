Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Noah Cruz (23) vies for a rebound against Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Jacob Mendoza and Trey Ashley during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Matthew Garza ,right, is defended by Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Jacob Mendoza and Christian Landon, left, during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Juan Zevedra, right, drives to the basket defended by Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Trey Ashley, left, during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Randon Amador drives to the basket against Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Aaron Valdez during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Noah Cruz,right, drives to the basket defended by Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy’s Trey Ashley, left, during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Randon Amador snags a rebound against Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Trey Ashley during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Ethan Gonzalez is defended by Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Juan Zaverda, left, and Randon Amador, right, during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Christian Landon, left, takes it to the basket defended by Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Marcos Reyes, right, during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

