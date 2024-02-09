Home RGVSports Basketball Photo Gallery: Edinburg Harvest Christian defeats state ranked Alamo Macedonian 60-48 RGVSportsBasketballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Edinburg Harvest Christian defeats state ranked Alamo Macedonian 60-48 By Delcia Lopez - February 9, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Noah Cruz (23) vies for a rebound against Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Jacob Mendoza and Trey Ashley during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Matthew Garza ,right, is defended by Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Jacob Mendoza and Christian Landon, left, during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Juan Zevedra, right, drives to the basket defended by Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Trey Ashley, left, during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Randon Amador drives to the basket against Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Aaron Valdez during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Noah Cruz,right, drives to the basket defended by Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy’s Trey Ashley, left, during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Randon Amador snags a rebound against Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Trey Ashley during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Ethan Gonzalez is defended by Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Juan Zaverda, left, and Randon Amador, right, during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy ‘s Christian Landon, left, takes it to the basket defended by Edinburg Harvest Christian’s Marcos Reyes, right, during TAPPS Class 1A District 7 championship game at Christian Harvest gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 08 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR San Benito’s Garcia commits to UTRGV Edinburg Harvest Christian tops Alamo Macedonian Christian in state-ranked battle UTRGV women’s basketball picks up home win over SFA Commentary: Deniers of obvious economic news are like gambling addicts New era sets in for La Joya ISD as TEA officially takes over school board